Kerr Smith Memoir Says Dawson's Creek Love Triangle Was an On-Set Open Secret

Kerr Smith's memoir says the Dawson's Creek love triangle was an open secret on set, and Mary-Margaret Humes later helped broker peace between the young stars.

Kerr Smith, the actor who joined Dawson's Creek as newcomer Jack McPhee in season two, has all but confirmed the show's worst-kept secret in his new memoir, I Don't Want To Wait. Smith writes that the love triangle between Dawson ( James Van Der Beek), Joey ( Katie Holmes) and Pacey ( Joshua Jackson) spilled into the cast's private lives during the series, which ran from 1998 to 2003. Fans have speculated about the off-screen dynamics for decades.

The memoir describes a tense set in which the young stars were at odds, and it credits Mary-Margaret Humes, who played Dawson's mother, with ending the standoff. Smith's account places the rivalry largely in the period after the first season, when the cast was still finding its footing.

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How the Off-Screen Love Triangle Divided the Cast

Smith says Van Der Beek and Jackson were roommates during filming of the inaugural season. By the time Smith arrived for season two, the pair had moved apart, which he described as having gone their separate ways, address-wise, and otherwise too.

Smith writes that the worst-kept secret was season one's meta love triangle between James, Josh and a certain Joey Potter look-alike. He does not name Holmes, but fans have read the word 'meta' as a clear pointer to her. Holmes has never confirmed or denied a relationship with Van Der Beek, though she openly dated Jackson for one year.

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Other voices have added to the story. A source told the Daily Mail in an earlier report that the love triangle was off-screen as well, saying that James and Katie dated for a bit and tried to keep it secret, but everyone on set knew. Susanne Daniels, who was president of entertainment at WB when Dawson's Creek aired, also described a sequence in which Katie dated James, fell for Josh, and then dated Josh, after which James and Josh were no longer roommates. The Daily Mail has reached out to Holmes for comment.

Competing Views on Tension and Professionalism

Smith defends his castmates by pointing out that they were all young and attractive, so dating was almost inevitable. He argues that it was hardly the scandal of the year. The real issue, in his telling, was the atmosphere it created on set, where everyone knew but nobody addressed the situation directly.

Smith writes that the simmering tensions made the on-set air feel slightly charged, even on the most ordinary days, into season two and beyond. He says he arrived to find the tension between James and Josh already in place, low-grade, unspoken and known to everyone. He stresses that the actors were always professional while filming.

When the cameras stopped, however, Smith says Van Der Beek and Jackson simply did not speak to each other. He recalls no single conversation between them, and says they did not hang out or interact off set. He describes it as a thing that existed rather than something dramatic that affected the work.

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Smith was 26 during filming, even though he played a 16-year-old, and he was older than his castmates. Van Der Beek was 21, Jackson was 20 and Holmes was 19. Smith now calls the whole situation rather unnecessary and immature, and says the two love rivals gave each other the silent treatment for the best part of season two.

How Mary-Margaret Humes Stepped In

Smith credits Humes with ending the standoff. He writes that she called the period life imitating art, a nonfiction version of the Dawson and Pacey rivalry playing out offstage with a girl at the center of it. Smith says that when the tension became hard to ignore, Humes decided to intervene personally.

The turning point, according to Smith, came on the night Jackson invited fellow cast members and crew to a private screening of his new movie, the 2000 thriller The Skulls, about an Ivy League secret society. Van Der Beek told Humes he was adamant he would not attend, and called her on the morning of the event to say so. Humes would not accept his refusal and insisted on picking him up and taking him to the screening herself.

Smith writes that on the drive over, Humes made her case. The memoir presents the car ride as the moment the feud began to ease, though Smith's account of what she said is limited to the opening of that exchange.