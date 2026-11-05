Kerri Aherne Deemed Fit for Trial After Macy's Stabbing

Kerri Aherne, 44, is fit for trial after stabbing a tourist at a Herald Square store. She faces attempted murder charges following the December 2025 attack on a mother and infant.

Prosecutors confirmed that Kerri Aherne, a 44-year-old Massachusetts native, has been deemed legally fit to stand trial following her arrest for a violent stabbing incident at a flagship Macy's store in Herald Square. Aherne appeared in a downtown Manhattan courtroom on Wednesday, December 21, 2025, to address the judicial proceedings regarding the assault that occurred on the afternoon of December 11, 2025. The ruling on her competency marks a significant procedural milestone in the case, which involves serious allegations of attempted murder and endangerment.

Trial Fitness Ruling At Herald Square

Kerri Aherne was formally found fit to proceed with legal proceedings after a recent psychiatric evaluation conducted while she remained in custody. Her defense attorney, Kevin Sylvan, confirmed the finding in court, noting that Aherne had previously been determined not to be fit following an earlier psychological assessment. Judge Biben presided over the hearing, where the defense indicated that Aherne's legal team would return with a formal motion regarding her status by the end of the day on December 21, 2025. During the brief appearance, Aherne was observed scowling while seated beside her counsel, only offering a smile to the judge after he addressed her directly. Prosecutors moved to have her remand continued, a request that Judge Biben granted without immediate discussion of bail conditions by the defense.

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The Violent Attack Details

The charges stem from an incident that took place on the seventh floor of the Macy's department store on December 11, 2025, when Kerri Aherne allegedly stabbed a 38-year-old California tourist in the back. The victim was in the women's restroom at the time, occupied with changing the diaper of her ten-month-old baby. According to court documents, Aherne caused the infant to fall from the changing station onto the floor during the struggle, though the child sustained no injuries. The mother suffered multiple knife wounds to her back, shoulder, and arm before being rushed to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition. The assault only ceased when the victim, whose identity remains protected, managed to subdue Aherne with assistance from the baby's father.

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Motive And Mental Health History

Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Paul Barker stated that Kerri Aherne had purchased a knife at the store specifically to kill someone after hearing voices instructing her that she must take a life or face death herself. Authorities revealed that Aherne was released from the Manhattan Psychiatric Center on the morning of the attack, concluding a year-long stay there. Her mental health history includes a prior arrest in Massachusetts in 2018 for online posts threatening Senator Elizabeth Warren, where she also claimed plans to use a gun at a local police station. Court records from 2019 designated her as an incapacitated person, with guardians appointed and orders for her to take Prolixin, an antipsychotic medication used for schizophrenia, according to reports citing the Post.

Social Media And Legal Charges

Aherne's digital footprint prior to the arrest included numerous disturbing messages criticizing President Donald Trump and expressing severe mental distress. In June 2018, she posted about feeling insane alongside a photo of Michael Jackson, while other messages lamented her inability to cope with her circumstances. These online activities contributed to the charges filed against her, which include attempted murder, endangering the welfare of a child, two counts of assault, and criminal possession of a weapon. Although officials initially believed Aherne was homeless with no prior arrests in New York, her past legal issues in Massachusetts became central to the prosecution's narrative. Her attorney, Kevin Sylvan, declined to comment on the case specifics, and the next significant court date is scheduled for later in December 2025.