Kerry Katona Enjoys Sun-Soaked Yacht Trip in Marbella Following Health Scare

Pop singer Kerry Katona celebrates son Maxwell's 18th birthday on a yacht trip in Marbella, Spain, her first outing since being hospitalised for a suspected stroke. Katona shared details of the terrifying health scare, explaining that doctors ruled out a stroke but found brain signals to her face were affected by stress.

Kerry Katona was spotted enjoying a luxurious yacht trip in Marbella , Spain, on Thursday, marking her first public appearance since a frightening hospital dash for a suspected stroke. The 45-year-old Atomic Kitten star, who is planning a move to Spain later this year, was accompanied by her 33-year-old boyfriend, Paolo Margaglione, and two of her children to celebrate her son Maxwell's 18th birthday. Maxwell, who is rarely seen, was the focus of the celebratory outing.

Kerry embraced the Spanish sunshine, showcasing her toned and tattooed physique in a striking, minimalist thong bikini, intent on soaking up the sun. This outing follows a deeply unsettling experience for Kerry, who admitted to fearing for her life during her recent hospital visit. She described the moments leading up to her hospitalisation, explaining that her daughter Heidi first noticed something was amiss with her facial expressions while they were attending her eldest daughter Molly's play in London. Midway through the performance, Kerry realised she was experiencing a noticeable lack of facial movement when she went to the restroom. Speaking candidly about the terrifying health scare, Kerry recounted the incident to The Mirror: 'Heidi was like, Mum, what’s wrong with your face? I started panicking. I discreetly left, went to my hotel and asked to see a doctor. I told the staff, Something’s not right.' Upon being informed that a doctor wouldn't be available for four hours at her hotel, Kerry opted to take a taxi to St Thomas' Hospital. Her condition quickly escalated, leading to her being transferred by ambulance to King's College Hospital. 'I got there, and they said, We’re treating this as a stroke, so they blue-lit me in an ambulance from St Thomas’ to King’s College Hospital,' she explained. 'They were shining lights in my eyes while my face and speech were getting worse. An hour ago I was watching our Molly in a play and now I’m being treated for a stroke. What the actual f**k? It just shows how quickly things can change.' A stroke is a critical medical emergency requiring immediate attention, occurring when blood flow to a portion of the brain is interrupted, leading to brain cell damage due to oxygen deprivation. The possibility of permanent damage or fatality necessitates prompt medical intervention. The terrifying ordeal left Kerry deeply shaken, prompting her to message all of her children, fearing she might never speak to them again. 'It really, really scared me. I texted all my children and told them I loved them. I’ve never been so scared in my life,' she confessed. Undergoing a series of tests and CT scans, doctors worked to identify the cause of her slurred speech and facial muscle dysfunction. While a stroke was ultimately ruled out, the CT scans revealed an issue within her brain: 'there’s a part of my brain that’s broken and isn’t able to send signals to my face due to stress.' Kerry has also noted that her speech sounds different internally than how it is perceived externally, and she experiences sharp pains in her head. Despite the recent health scare, Kerry appeared radiant on her yacht trip. She and Paolo were seen engaging in affectionate displays of public affection, enjoying the sunshine and celebrating Maxwell's significant birthday. Kerry's daughters Heidi and Molly, from her second marriage to Mark Croft, were also present, as were her daughters from her first marriage to Brian McFadden, Molly and Lily-Sue, and her son DJ, from her marriage to the late George Kay. The celebratory atmosphere on the yacht provided a welcome respite and a symbol of recovery and renewed joy for the singer





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Kerry Katona Marbella Stroke Health Scare Celebrity

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Joanne McNally Enjoys Emotional Reunion with Biological Father and Four Half-Brothers in AustraliaComedian Joanne McNally shared heartwarming photos of her reunion with her biological father, Kevin, and her four half-brothers in Australia during her visit for the Melbourne Comedy Festival. McNally, adopted at three months old, expressed her gratitude for the connection with her biological family.

Read more »

Kym Marsh enjoys reunion with Hear'Say bandmate 24 years after splitThese days, Kym can be found on the stage as is currently touring the country in Single White Female

Read more »

Jack Whitehall Enjoys Padel Amidst Wedding Planning Chaos and Mother's Dress Code MishapComedian Jack Whitehall squeezed in a game of padel ahead of his upcoming wedding to Roxy Horner, following an amusing incident where his mother received incorrect dress code information from him, causing some pre-wedding frustration.

Read more »

Jack Whitehall Enjoys Padel Ahead of Wedding Amidst Mother's Dress Code MishapComedian Jack Whitehall was seen playing padel just days before his wedding to Roxy Horner, following a humorous incident where his mother received incorrect dress code information. The couple's wedding preparations are underway, with Roxy Horner having recently celebrated her hen do.

Read more »

Jack Whitehall Enjoys Padel Session Amidst Wedding Preparations and Mother's Dress Code MishapComedian Jack Whitehall was spotted playing padel ahead of his wedding to Roxy Horner. The event is marked by a humorous incident where his mother received incorrect dress code information, and follows separate stag and hen parties.

Read more »

Eric Dane's Widow Rebecca Gayheart Enjoys Dinner With Daughter Georgia Amidst Euphoria TributeRebecca Gayheart, the widow of the late actor Eric Dane, was seen having dinner with their daughter Georgia in Los Angeles. The outing occurred days after Eric Dane was honored during the premiere of the third season of Euphoria, where his memory was celebrated following his passing from ALS.

Read more »