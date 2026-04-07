Kerry Katona Opens Up About Miscarriages, Past Relationships, and Health Scares in Candid Podcast Interview

In a revealing interview, Kerry Katona shares intimate details about miscarriages, past relationships, and recent health struggles, offering a raw and honest look into her personal life.

In a candid interview on Paul C Brunson 's Need To Talk podcast, Kerry Katona opened up about her recent experiences, including multiple miscarriages and a difficult past relationship. The singer, alongside her boyfriend Paolo Margaglione , shared intimate details of their journey together, providing a glimpse into the emotional challenges she has faced. This marks the second time Paul C Brunson has interviewed Kerry for his podcast, and this time she discussed several personal issues.

The interview shed light on the circumstances surrounding her pregnancy while filming Celebs Go Dating, revealing that she suffered two miscarriages with Paolo. She recounted the initial joy of discovering the pregnancy, followed by the heartbreaking experience of losing the baby. Kerry stated, 'Unfortunately I miscarried and then we tried. And I'd miscarried again, only at four weeks. And I didn't realize how much I wanted it then.' This unexpected turn of events deeply affected her, prompting her to reflect on the importance of family and the pain of loss. Kerry also shared that she wasn't happy for four years in the relationship and she didn't know who that person was because we didn't converse and she said that after being with George and then being with someone so mundane, like, Ryan was just safe and quiet, but not knowing who that person was because we didn't converse. She said that she would have to ask for a hug, and sometimes she thought she was actually seeking out attention from him by acting up just to try and get a bit of affection. She revealed that she was disgusted by what had happened to her with her ex-fiancé Ryan Mahoney. Kerry, a mother of five children from previous relationships, has been a prominent figure in the entertainment industry for years. She has been open about her struggles and triumphs, providing inspiration and support to her fans. \Furthermore, Kerry delved into a previous miscarriage she experienced in 2015, following a 'rebound fling' after the death of her ex-husband George Kay. She wrote in her memoir, Kerry Katona: Whole Again, that she fell pregnant shortly after this relationship, but tragically suffered a miscarriage. The emotional impact of this loss was profound, adding another layer to the narrative of her personal life. Kerry's bravery in sharing these deeply personal experiences highlights her strength and resilience. She has always been frank about her past, and in the interview she spoke openly about her previous relationship with Ryan Mahoney. She described the relationship as a period of unhappiness, marked by a lack of communication and emotional connection. She revealed that the relationship ended badly. She also mentioned the financial repercussions of the break-up, stating that she is still paying for items which her ex-fiancé walked away with. The singer highlighted how the relationship ended, explaining that she felt trapped and unfulfilled. \In addition to these personal revelations, Kerry discussed a recent health scare she faced earlier this year. She shared that she was diagnosed with colitis and detailed the frightening experience that led to an ambulance being called. She said it was horrendous, she thought she was in labour and that Paolo wasn't in, he was at work. Kerry's willingness to share her experiences underscores her commitment to transparency and her dedication to connecting with her audience. The conversation also touched upon her perspective on relationships. Kerry also mentioned about her new relationship with Paolo. She expressed a desire for a loving and supportive partnership. The interview provided a comprehensive look into Kerry's life, from her romantic experiences to health challenges. Kerry is mother to Molly, 23, and Lilly-Sue, 22, with Brian McFadden, Heidi, 18, and Max, 17 with Mark Croft, and Dylan-Jorge, 10, with George. Paolo is dad to two daughters, Milani and Nola, from a previous relationship





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Kerry Katona Miscarriage Paul C Brunson Paolo Margaglione Celebs Go Dating Relationships Health Scare Ryan Mahoney

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