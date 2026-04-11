Kerry Katona Opens Up About Miscarriages, Relationship with Paolo Margaglione, and Health Scare

Kerry Katona shares details about her recent miscarriages, her relationship with Paolo Margaglione, and her health scare. The TV personality, 45, reveals her heartbreak and the challenges she faced, offering insight into her personal life.

Kerry Katona , the 45-year-old TV personality, was spotted in Spain with her boyfriend, Paolo Margaglione , looking as loved-up as ever. The couple enjoyed a night out, with Kerry dazzling in a bright yellow, ruched mini dress paired with matching strappy heels, her hair styled in beachy waves.

Paolo, a 33-year-old personal trainer, opted for a smart casual look.<\/p>

Their holiday comes after Kerry's candid revelations about her recent miscarriages during an interview on the Need To Talk podcast with Paul C Brunson. The couple's relationship began on the set of Celebs Go Dating, where they met around April 2025, and they went public in June 2025, moving in together shortly after.<\/p>

Kerry shared intimate details about her pregnancies, including one that started during the show's finale. She explained how she discovered she was pregnant and the emotional impact of the miscarriages they endured, expressing the deep desire she felt for a child. This year has been challenging for her. She opened up about a health scare this year when she had a colitis diagnosis and required an ambulance due to the pain she was in. She didn't have any problems since the incident.<\/p>

During the interview, Kerry bravely shared details about her personal journey. She discussed a previous miscarriage that occurred around 2015, which she wrote about in her memoir, Kerry Katona: Whole Again. This pregnancy came after a 'rebound fling' following the death of her ex-husband, George Kay. She spoke about falling pregnant within two weeks of this brief romance and the subsequent miscarriage, which required an operation to remove the foetus.<\/p>

Kerry's openness about her experiences highlights her resilience and willingness to share her life with her fans. Kerry is mother to Molly, 23, and Lilly-Sue, 22, with Brian McFadden, Heidi, 19, and Max, 17 with Mark Croft, and Dylan-Jorge, 10, with George. Paolo is dad to two daughters, Milani and Nola, from a previous relationship.<\/p>

Kerry's openness extends beyond the miscarriages. She also addressed her recent health scare, revealing that she was diagnosed with colitis. She described the intense pain and the need for an ambulance. She was thankful for her health and the problems she faced were solved. The interview provided insight into the couple's relationship and the challenges they have faced together, as well as Kerry's willingness to speak candidly about difficult topics.<\/p>

This willingness allows her to connect with her audience on a deeper level, offering support and sharing the reality of her life. She is very grateful for the people who helped her in this hard time and she is looking forward to spending more time with Paolo.<\/p>





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Kerry Katona Paolo Margaglione Miscarriage Celebs Go Dating Health Scare Colitis

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