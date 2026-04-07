Kerry Katona Opens Up About Miscarriages, Relationships, and Health Scares in Candid Interview

In a revealing interview, Kerry Katona discusses her experience with miscarriages, past relationships, and recent health challenges, offering a raw and honest portrayal of her personal journey. The singer opens up about her current relationship with Paolo Margaglione and her previous relationship with Ryan Mahoney.

Kerry Katona has opened up about her recent experiences with miscarriages and her tumultuous past relationships in a candid interview with Paul C Brunson on his We Need To Talk podcast. The singer, known for her openness and honesty, shared deeply personal details about her life, including the challenges she faced while dating her current boyfriend, personal trainer Paolo Margaglione . The couple's relationship blossomed after meeting on the set of Celebs Go Dating , around April 2025.

This experience led to an unexpected pregnancy, which unfortunately resulted in two miscarriages. Katona revealed the emotional toll these losses took on her, expressing the unexpected depth of her desire for another child. Her willingness to share such vulnerable moments highlights her strength and resilience.\Katona described the initial surprise and excitement of discovering the pregnancy while filming Celebs Go Dating. She and Paolo, then newly in love, were thrilled at the prospect of starting a family together. However, her joy was short-lived as she experienced a miscarriage. Undeterred, the couple tried again, only to face another heartbreaking loss at just four weeks. These experiences, according to Katona, made her realize how much she yearned for another child. She also mentioned a previous miscarriage from around 2015, which occurred after a 'rebound fling' following the death of her ex-husband George Kay, adding further depth to her story. Kerry also discussed the end of her relationship with ex-fiancé Ryan Mahoney. The split, which occurred in November 2024 after six years together, was described as a difficult and painful experience, marked by a lack of communication and trust. She revealed the financial strain the relationship caused, including ongoing payments for items Mahoney took with him after they split. Katona also reflected on the emotional aspects of the relationship, revealing that she wasn't happy for four years. She confessed that after being with George, she described Ryan as safe and quiet, but the lack of true connection left her feeling unfulfilled. She also opened up about a health scare earlier in the year, revealing that she was diagnosed with colitis. The ordeal caused her immense pain, leading to a trip to the hospital.\The interview paints a picture of a woman who has endured significant hardships and found the strength to share her story with the world. It touched on Katona's many life experiences including her five children, Molly, Lilly-Sue, Heidi, Max, and Dylan-Jorge and provided a raw and unfiltered look at her journey through love, loss, and personal growth. The discussion covered a variety of topics, including the challenges of navigating relationships in the public eye, the emotional impact of miscarriages, and the importance of resilience in the face of adversity. This recent interview exemplifies Kerry Katona's bravery and honesty in sharing her life story, a testament to her courage and the enduring strength of the human spirit. She also mentioned the fact that she was the mother to five children. The interview was a deeply personal look into her life, and provided insights into her life that she hasn't revealed before. She also spoke of her ongoing relationships and how it had affected her





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