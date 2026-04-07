Kerry Katona Reacts to Alleged Dubai Altercation Involving Katie Price's Husband

Kerry Katona addresses rumors of a fight between Katie Price's new husband and her boyfriend during their honeymoon, choosing to support her friend Katie despite the alleged incident.

Kerry Katona has responded to the allegations concerning an altercation involving Katie Price 's new husband, Lee Andrews , and her boyfriend, Paolo Margaglione , during a trip to Dubai in March. The incident allegedly involved Lee punching Paolo, a claim that Lee denies. Kerry, along with Paolo, was present on the trip, which coincided with Katie and Lee's honeymoon.

During a recent interview on Paul C Brunson's We Need To Talk podcast, the topic arose, prompting Kerry to offer limited comments, primarily out of respect for her long-time friend, Katie. The situation has apparently led Kerry to unfollow Lee on Instagram, signaling her decision to distance herself from him. Kerry's response to the situation included a cryptic remark about Katie's choices, implying disagreement without directly addressing the alleged physical confrontation. She stated her intention not to fuel the issue further, reiterating her love for Katie. This suggests a desire to protect their friendship and avoid escalating the situation publicly. Paolo also voiced his admiration for Katie, emphasizing her positive qualities and stating his desire for her happiness. The available information indicates a clear stance from both Kerry and Paolo to avoid any negativity towards Katie, and rather focus on the positive side of their friendship and support. Kerry, while maintaining her silence on the specifics of the incident, alluded to her reasons for doing so, noting that it wasn't her story to tell. This further highlights her commitment to keeping the details private, likely to protect Katie from any unwanted media attention or controversy.\Following the alleged punch-up, Paolo reportedly returned home early from the trip. The reported reason for the altercation was Paolo's perceived disapproval of Lee's behavior towards Katie, which he deemed aggressive. Sources suggest that the situation escalated quickly, leading to a physical confrontation. Kerry was not present when the alleged incident happened, but she was informed of the events by Paolo. The interview also delved into Kerry and Katie's friendship. When asked about their relationship, Kerry explained their deep understanding of each other’s life experiences. Despite their differences, they share many similarities, including shared experiences of navigating the entertainment industry, personal struggles, and family life. Kerry shared how their shared past creates a strong bond. She stated that the understanding of the industry and life has created a friendship that has lasted over the years. Kerry further emphasized her unwavering support for Katie, expressing her desire for Katie's happiness and success, demonstrating their friendship. Kerry's comments reflect a complex dynamic, where support for her friend is coupled with a guarded approach to the controversy.\In the interview, Kerry further discussed her friendship with Katie, highlighting the similarities in their experiences and the deep understanding they share. She mentioned how they have supported each other through challenging times. When asked about their relationship, Kerry mentioned that they are different people, but have shared a lot of the same experiences. These experiences have created an unbreakable bond and friendship. Kerry emphasized the strength of their bond, rooted in mutual respect and shared experiences, including bankruptcies, drug use, and being glamour models. Kerry also expressed her pride in seeing Katie mirroring some of her own viewpoints, particularly during a joint tour. This revealed a sense of admiration for Katie. Katie and Lee had a quick romance and then got married. Kerry and Paolo joined them on their vacation. The source mentioned that Lee was speaking harshly to Katie and Paolo stepped in. Lee allegedly threw a punch and hit Paolo. Kerry shared her love for Katie. Both Kerry and Paolo appear focused on showing Katie their support during this challenging period. The focus of the interview, therefore, seemed to center on Kerry's commitment to supporting her friend and preserving their bond, as well as on Paolo's stance in wanting to support Katie during the challenging time





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Kerry Katona Katie Price Lee Andrews Paolo Margaglione Dubai Altercation Celebrity Friendship Celebrity Drama

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