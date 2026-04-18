Kerry Katona Returns from Spanish Holiday After Suspected Stroke Scare

Singer Kerry Katona has returned from a holiday in Spain with boyfriend Paolo Margaglione, following a recent health scare where she was hospitalised with suspected stroke symptoms. The star shared her terrifying experience of fearing for her life and losing facial movement and speech, but doctors have since attributed the issue to stress.

Singer Kerry Katona and her personal trainer boyfriend Paolo Margaglione have returned from a sun-drenched holiday in Spain. The couple, who met on the set of Celebs Go Dating, were spotted enjoying a luxurious yacht trip in Marbella. This trip marked Katona's first public appearance since a frightening health scare where she was rushed to hospital with suspected stroke symptoms. Her holiday was joined by her sons Maxwell, who was celebrating his 18th birthday, and daughter Heidi, 19, both from her previous marriage to Mark Croft.

Upon their return, Katona and Margaglione landed at Manchester Airport, with the Atomic Kitten star opting for a relaxed grey tracksuit. She appeared to be in good spirits, engaging with fans by smiling and making playful faces.

The timing of the Spain trip was particularly poignant, as it followed Katona's candid revelation about a terrifying incident that left her fearing for her life. She confessed to experiencing immense fear after her daughter Heidi, 19, noticed an issue with her smile. During a theatre visit to watch her eldest daughter Molly, 24, perform in London, Katona realised her facial muscles were not responding correctly.

Speaking about the distressing event for the first time, Katona recounted how Heidi's concern prompted her to seek medical attention. She discreetly left the theatre, returned to her hotel, and requested to see a doctor, expressing her unease about what was happening to her face. When informed that a doctor would not be available for several hours, Katona immediately took a taxi to St Thomas' Hospital.

At St Thomas', medical professionals treated her condition as a potential stroke, leading to her being blue-lit in an ambulance to King's College Hospital. She described the disorienting experience of undergoing tests, including having lights shone in her eyes, while her facial movement and speech deteriorated. The stark contrast between watching her daughter perform moments earlier and being treated for a stroke left her questioning the rapid and unpredictable nature of health.

A stroke is a critical medical emergency caused by disrupted blood flow to the brain, either through a blockage (ischemic) or a ruptured blood vessel (hemorrhagic), resulting in the death of brain cells due to oxygen deprivation. Prompt medical intervention is crucial to mitigate permanent damage or avert fatalities.

The health scare led Katona to contact all her children – Molly, 24, Lilly, 23, Heidi, 19, Max, 18, and Dylan-Jorge, 12 – expressing her love and fearing she might not be able to communicate with them again. She described the experience as the most terrifying of her life.

Following extensive testing, including CT scans, doctors ruled out a stroke. However, the scans revealed a section of her brain was not functioning correctly, hindering its ability to send signals to her face, a condition attributed to stress. Katona noted that her speech sounds different internally than externally and experiences shooting pains in her head. She is now planning to undergo speech therapy and facial exercises, as advised by doctors who believe her movement and speech will recover, though she admits to feeling anxious about the process. The provided information also details the two main types of stroke: ischemic, caused by blockages, and hemorrhagic, resulting from ruptured blood vessels, along with their associated risk factors like age, high blood pressure, smoking, obesity, and a sedentary lifestyle





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Kerry Katona Paolo Margaglione Celebrity Health Stroke Scare Spain Holiday

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