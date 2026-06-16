Kerry Katona Reveals Her Body Has 'Completely Shut Down' Amid Chronic Pain Struggles

Kerry Katona, 45, has disclosed that her body has "completely shut down" as she continues to battle chronic pain from multiple health conditions, including ulcerative colitis and arthritis. The TV personality describes feeling physically fragile after years of undiagnosed and treated pain, leading to emergency hospital visits and cancellations of work commitments. She is awaiting results from a full health MOT and receiving osteopathic care for a twisted spine, highlighting the ongoing challenges of living with chronic illness.

Kerry Katona has opened up about her ongoing health struggles , revealing that her body has "completely shut down" as she battles chronic pain . The TV personality, 45, has been diagnosed with several conditions in recent years, including ulcerative colitis in February 2022 and arthritis in 2021.

Despite seeking treatment, she continues to experience debilitating symptoms, leading to moments where her body shuts down completely. She is currently awaiting results from a comprehensive health check-up to identify the underlying causes and has sought help from an osteopath for her "twisted" spine. Her past hospitalizations include an emergency ambulance ride last year due to severe abdominal pain, where she was given morphine in the ambulance and spent a day in a hospital hallway before being admitted.

The long-term conditions-arthritis, a protruding disc, and ulcerative colitis-have significantly impacted her daily life, forcing her to cancel performances and spend periods bedridden. She describes feeling how fragile her body has become and acknowledges that she often overdoes it without making enough time for herself.

"I'll be honest, I'm still feeling pretty c**p at the moment. I live with chronic pain and have for years now, but there's been more than one occasion recently where my body has just completely shut down," she wrote in her column for new! magazine.

"I know I'm overdoing it and not making enough time for myself, but it's still been really scary and sobering to think how fragile our bodies are. " Ulcerative colitis, a form of inflammatory bowel disease, causes inflammation and sores in the lining of the rectum and large intestine, leading to cramps, severe abdominal pain, chronic diarrhea, and sometimes blood or mucus.

She described her emergency hospital visit: "I was taken into hospital in an ambulance at the end of last week. I was in so much pain I was screaming so the paramedics had to give me morphine there and then.

" She also expressed shock at the overcrowded hospital conditions, spending a day and night in a hallway before getting a room. Her arthritis diagnosis came after years of undiagnosed pain in her back and shoulders, with a protruding disc in her back that can be operated on. She initially celebrated the diagnosis on Instagram, thanking her doctor for bringing relief.

However, pain in her hips and back has continued to plague her, with episodes where she is bedbound and feels physically sick. In 2023, she told OK! magazine: "I'm in a bad way this week with my hips and my back, I'm in so much pain that I have essentially been bed bound.

My hips have been out of place for a long time and now it has got to the point where the pain is making me feel physically sick. I literally can't do anything and I had to pull my weekend tour. I couldn't go ahead with it and felt terrible.

" The cumulative effect of these chronic conditions has left Katona in a state of physical fragility, prompting her to seek answers through further medical investigation while managing the day-to-day challenges of constant pain





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Kerry Katona Chronic Pain Ulcerative Colitis Arthritis Health Struggles Hospitalization Bed Bound Body Shut Down Osteopath Health MOT Protruding Disc Spine Inflammatory Bowel Disease Atomic Kitten

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