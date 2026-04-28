Kerry Katona Reveals Mother's Broken Back and Traumatic DNR Decision

Kerry Katona opens up about a harrowing week after her mother, Sue, was hospitalised with a broken back, detailing the emotional distress of signing a Do Not Resuscitate order and the impact on her own well-being.

Kerry Katona has shared a deeply personal and distressing account of the past week, revealing her mother, Sue, has broken her back and required hospitalisation.

The Atomic Kitten star, 45, detailed the ordeal on her Instagram and in her New magazine column, describing the experience as 'really tough' and 'horrific'. She recounted being asked to sign a Do Not Resuscitate (DNR) order for her mother after Sue slipped into unconsciousness, a decision she found incredibly difficult and emotionally draining.

The singer explained that her mother's bones are fragile, leading to the fracture, and that she spent several days at the hospital, only returning home to her own bed recently. Katona described the moment her mother regained consciousness as particularly traumatic, stating that her mother seemed like a 'different person' and that the experience left her feeling 'traumatised'. She openly admitted to needing therapy to process the emotional toll of witnessing her mother's vulnerability and the fear of potential loss.

The situation has also prompted Katona to reflect on her own mortality, especially following a recent health scare where she suspected she had suffered a stroke. She emphasized the weight of making life-altering decisions for her mother, as she is Sue’s primary caregiver and support system. The DNR order, she explained, was a request from doctors to understand her wishes should her mother’s condition worsen and resuscitation efforts become futile.

Despite the harrowing experience, Katona shared that her mother is now recovering well, although she anticipates a prolonged hospital stay while doctors investigate the cause of the incident. She acknowledged the physical and emotional exhaustion the ordeal has caused, joking that she feels 'aged about 50 years'. Katona also mentioned having to cancel work commitments due to the situation. She is now exploring options for assisted living for her mother to prevent future falls and ensure her safety.

The singer expressed her relief that her mother is currently stable and expressed a strong desire to avoid experiencing such a frightening situation again. She highlighted the importance of cherishing loved ones and confronting the reality of their mortality





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Kerry Katona Sue Katona Broken Back Hospitalisation Do Not Resuscitate DNR Health Scare Atomic Kitten Celebrity News Family Trauma Therapy

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