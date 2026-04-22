Kerry Katona Shares Transformation After Suspected Stroke and Health Scare

Kerry Katona reveals she underwent a Fascial Energetics Transformation following a health scare that initially presented as a stroke, leaving her with changes in speech and appearance. She also discusses her ongoing battle with health anxiety.

Kerry Katona , the Atomic Kitten star, recently shared her experience with a health scare that led her to believe she was having a stroke. The 45-year-old singer and television personality revealed that the incident has noticeably altered her appearance and speech.

Following the frightening experience, which occurred while watching her daughter Molly perform in a play, Katona underwent a Fascial Energetics Transformation at a clinic. She documented the process on Instagram, posting before-and-after photos showcasing the visible changes in her face, back, and torso. The clinic highlighted the release of tension and stress evident in the photos, noting improvements in her shoulder balance, facial softness, and overall energy.

Katona initially feared the worst, texting her five children – Molly, Lilly, Heidi, Max, and Dylan-Jorge – expressing her love and concern that she might lose the ability to communicate with them. While tests ultimately ruled out a stroke, attributing her symptoms to stress, she continues to grapple with the aftereffects and a resurgence of her long-standing health anxiety. She acknowledges that her speech and appearance are different, but reports improvements.

However, she admits to struggling with hypochondria and the anxiety triggered by reading health-related comments online, causing distress to both herself and her family. The incident prompted a visit to St Thomas' Hospital and subsequent transfer to King's College Hospital via ambulance, where she was initially treated as a potential stroke patient. Fascial Energetics, the treatment Katona received, is described as an energy healing modality that works with the fascial field to restore the body’s natural balance.

It aims to release protective patterns, bound tension, and stored survival stress. The clinic emphasized the courage it takes to confront and release deeply held emotions and physical tension, highlighting the positive changes observed in Katona’s physical and energetic state. Katona’s openness about her health struggles and her exploration of alternative therapies have resonated with her fans, offering a glimpse into her journey towards recovery and well-being.

She continues to navigate her health anxiety while seeking ways to manage stress and restore her overall health





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Kerry Katona Stroke Health Scare Fascial Energetics Health Anxiety Atomic Kitten

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Shaughna Phillips Details Her Empowering Fitness Journey and Post-Partum TransformationReality star Shaughna Phillips opens up about losing 9kg, managing lipoedema, and her commitment to building physical strength to better look after her two children.

Read more »

From Neighbours Star to Conservative Firebrand: The Radical Transformation of Holly ValanceFormer pop star Holly Valance has shed her past as a soap opera actress to emerge as a vocal anti-woke activist and supporter of Reform UK following her divorce from billionaire Nick Candy.

Read more »

York Residents Fume Over Disneyfied Transformation of Historic ShamblesLocals in York are expressing deep frustration as their historic medieval street, The Shambles, becomes dominated by Harry Potter-themed souvenir shops, sparking a debate over the commercialization of heritage sites.

Read more »

York Residents Fume Over 'Disneyfied' Transformation of Historic ShamblesTensions rise in York as locals criticize the proliferation of Harry Potter-themed shops on The Shambles, arguing that the commercialization of the medieval street is destroying its historic charm and heritage.

Read more »

Kerry Katona Opens Up About Lingering Health Effects Following Terrifying Stroke ScareFormer Atomic Kitten star Kerry Katona details her ongoing recovery and battle with health anxiety after a severe stress-induced episode was initially treated as a stroke.

Read more »

Kerry Katona shares 'different' health update after stroke fearsThe former Atomic Kitten singer endured a hospital dash earlier this month, where she was treated for a suspected stroke

Read more »