Kerry Katona 'Traumatised' After Signing DNR for Mother

Kerry Katona reveals the harrowing experience of signing a Do Not Resuscitate order for her mother after she was rushed to hospital and fell unconscious, describing the ordeal as 'horrific' and admitting she needs therapy.

Kerry Katona has shared a deeply personal and distressing experience, revealing she was forced to sign a Do Not Resuscitate ( DNR ) order for her mother, Sue, after she was hospitalized and lost consciousness.

The Atomic Kitten star, 45, described the ordeal as 'horrific' and admitted she 'needs therapy' after fearing she was losing her mother. Sue has since regained consciousness but Katona noted a disturbing change in her mother's demeanor, stating 'That wasn't my mum.

' This frightening event comes shortly after Katona herself experienced a suspected stroke earlier this month, compounding the emotional strain. Katona detailed the events on her Instagram, explaining that she spent several days at the hospital after being called in when her mother slipped into unconsciousness.

The DNR order, she explained, is a directive to medical professionals not to attempt CPR if her mother's heart or breathing were to stop, a decision made in the context of potential end-of-life care or when CPR would be unlikely to succeed. The experience left Katona questioning her own mortality and worrying about the future care of her parents.

She emphasized the emotional toll the situation took on her, describing feeling 'traumatized' and 'drained,' and acknowledging the immense responsibility she feels as an only child. She also mentioned missing scheduled medical appointments and work commitments due to the family emergency. Despite the trauma, Katona reassured fans that her mother is currently recovering well, although the cause of the unconsciousness remains unknown and further investigation is underway.

She expressed relief at being able to return home to her own bed but acknowledged the lasting impact of the experience. Katona also humorously noted she felt 'aged about 50 years' and is still experiencing speech difficulties following her recent health scare. She underscored the importance of family and prioritizing her mother's needs, even if it meant disrupting her own schedule.

The singer is now considering assisted living options for her mother after a previous fall, highlighting her ongoing concern for her mother's wellbeing and safety





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