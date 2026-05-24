Kerry Stevens, serial dine-and-dash ex-lawyer, flees abroad and posts pictures of Disneyland trip

Kerry Stevens, a serial dine-and-dash ex-lawyer, has fled abroad and posted pictures of herself enjoying a day trip to Disneyland despite being wanted by police. Stevens has failed to appear in court on at least nine occasions and is currently the subject of four arrest warrants. She has been charged with 11 counts of leaving without payment and one count of theft from a shop in 2024.

A serial dine-and-dash ex-lawyer , Kerry Stevens , 40, has fled abroad and posted pictures of herself enjoying a day trip to Disneyland despite being wanted by police .

Stevens has failed to appear in court on at least nine occasions and is currently the subject of four arrest warrants. She has links to Shoebury and Westcliff, both in Essex, and is believed to be living with a family member in Lorraine, north-east France. Stevens brazenly posted an image, believed to have been taken at Disneyland Paris, wearing Mickey Mouse ears and holding a bubble-wand to her Facebook profile on May 18.

She has been charged with 11 counts of leaving without payment and one count of theft from a shop in 2024. Stevens and her partner-in-crime, Daniel Alani, were first probed by police in connection with a dine-and-dash incident where regulars stopped a couple fleeing a pub without paying their £62 bill. Stevens faces 11 charges of making off without payment and one count of theft from a shop.

She denies the offences and is due to face trial later this year





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Kerry Stevens Serial Dine-And-Dash Ex-Lawyer Fleeing Abroad Posting Pictures Of Disneyland Trip Wanted By Police Failed To Appear In Court Current Subject Of Four Arrest Warrants Links To Shoebury And Westcliff Believed To Be Living With A Family Member In Charged With 11 Counts Of Leaving Without Paym Theft From A Shop In 2024

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