Ketamine Queen Sentenced to 15 Years in Matthew Perry Death

Jasveen Sangha, the woman who provided the ketamine that led to Matthew Perry's death, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. The ruling stems from her guilty plea on federal charges related to the Friends star's fatal overdose in 2023.

Jasveen Sangha , known as the Ketamine Queen, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison, along with three years of supervised release, for her role in the ketamine overdose that caused Matthew Perry 's death. Sangha pleaded guilty to five federal charges related to the Friends star's fatal overdose in 2023. She has been in federal custody since her arrest in August 2024. Federal prosecutors had recommended a 15-year prison sentence in a court filing submitted in March 2024.

The filing, prepared by attorneys from the Central District of California, described Sangha as a drug dealer who sold drugs that hurt people. The prosecutors emphasized that after it was revealed she had sold the drugs responsible for Perry’s death, Sangha continued her illegal activities, showing a disregard for the consequences. The tragic events unfolded on October 28, 2023, when Perry was found unresponsive in a jacuzzi at his Pacific Palisades home and was pronounced dead at the scene. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office later confirmed that Perry's death was the result of an accidental ketamine overdose. The prosecutors’ document highlighted Sangha’s callous disregard for human life, stating she prioritized profits over the well-being of others and caused immense pain to the victims' families and loved ones. \Sangha’s defense team acknowledged her role in the serious criminal behavior and requested the court consider the time she had already served. They emphasized that Sangha does not minimize her conduct or the gravity of the charges in the case. The investigation revealed Sangha collaborated with Erik Fleming to supply ketamine to Perry. In the month Perry died, Sangha and Fleming sold Perry 51 vials of ketamine. These vials were then given to Kenneth Iwamasa, Perry's personal assistant. Prosecutors reported that Iwamasa administered ketamine to Perry on multiple occasions leading up to the fatal overdose, including at least three injections on the day of his death. Following news reports of Perry's death, Sangha contacted Fleming via the encrypted messaging app Signal, instructing him to delete all their messages. In August 2024, Fleming admitted to charges of conspiracy to distribute ketamine and distributing the drug which led to a death. Iwamasa also pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges related to ketamine distribution resulting in death, with both men awaiting sentencing later this month. Sangha pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including maintaining a drug-involved property, distributing ketamine three times, and distributing the drug, which led to death or serious injury. Prosecutors stated Sangha used her residence as a base for storing, packaging, and distributing narcotics, including ketamine and methamphetamine, since at least 2019. \The case underscores the devastating consequences of drug dealing and the impact of addiction. Matthew Perry battled addiction for many years, a struggle that was intensified during his time on Friends, where he achieved stardom as Chandler Bing. His fame, alongside Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer on the iconic sitcom from 1994 to 2004, was tragically intertwined with his personal struggles. Perry openly acknowledged that his addiction issues significantly impacted his work during those years. The sentencing of Sangha serves as a reminder of the far-reaching effects of drug-related crimes and the importance of holding those responsible accountable. The case also highlights the emotional toll on the families of victims, as evidenced by the presence of Suzanne Perry, Matthew Perry's mother, and his stepfather, Keith Morrison, at the sentencing hearing. In 2024, Suzanne shared that she and her son had a meaningful heart-to-heart conversation shortly before his passing, their first deep conversation in a long time, showing the depth of the loss felt by those close to him. The tragedy underscores the complexity of addiction and the ongoing efforts to address the drug crisis, bringing light to the important conversation about the responsibilities of drug dealers and the tragedies they cause





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Matthew Perry Jasveen Sangha Ketamine Drug Overdose Sentencing

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