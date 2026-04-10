Ketamine Queen Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison for Matthew Perry's Death

Jasveen Sangha, the individual known as the 'Ketamine Queen', has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for her role in providing the ketamine that led to the death of actor Matthew Perry. The sentencing follows Sangha's guilty plea to multiple federal charges related to the fatal overdose of the 'Friends' star in 2023. The case underscores the devastating consequences of drug dealing and the ongoing battle against addiction.

Jasveen Sangha , known as the Ketamine Queen, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison, with an additional three years of supervised release, for her role in the death of Matthew Perry . Sangha pleaded guilty to five federal charges stemming from the Friends star's fatal overdose in 2023. She has been in federal custody since her arrest in August 2024. Federal prosecutors had recommended a 15-year prison sentence in a court filing submitted on March 25.

The document, filed by attorneys from the Central District of California, described Sangha as a 'drug dealer who sold drugs that hurt people.' Prosecutors emphasized her lack of concern, stating that 'she didn’t care and kept selling' after it was revealed she sold the drugs that caused Perry’s death. Perry was found unresponsive in a jacuzzi at his Pacific Palisades home on October 28, 2023, and was pronounced dead at the scene. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed the cause of death as an accidental ketamine overdose. The prosecutors’ filing also stated that 'Sangha’s actions show a cold callousness and disregard for life. She chose profits over people, and her actions have caused immense pain to the victims’ families and loved ones.'\Sangha’s defense team acknowledged her role in the serious criminal behavior and requested the court consider the time she had already served. They stated that she 'does not minimize that conduct or the gravity of the consequences charged in this case.' According to US attorneys, Sangha worked with Erik Fleming to supply ketamine to Perry. Prosecutors stated that Sangha and Fleming sold 51 vials of ketamine to Perry in the month he died. These vials were then passed on to Kenneth Iwamasa, Perry's personal assistant, who administered the ketamine to Perry on multiple occasions leading up to his death, including at least three injections on the day of his death. Following news reports of Perry's passing, Sangha contacted Fleming via the encrypted messaging app Signal and instructed him to 'Delete all our messages.' In August 2024, Fleming pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to distribute ketamine and distributing the drug, leading to death. Iwamasa also pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges related to ketamine distribution resulting in death. Both men are scheduled for sentencing later this month. Sangha pleaded guilty to charges including maintaining a drug-involved property, distributing ketamine three times, and distributing the drug, which led to death or serious injury. Prosecutors revealed that Sangha had been using her residence as a base for storing, packaging, and distributing narcotics, including ketamine and methamphetamine, since at least 2019.\Matthew Perry's struggle with addiction was a prominent part of his life, especially during his time on Friends. His rise to fame as Chandler Bing alongside Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer on the iconic sitcom from 1994 to 2004 was often overshadowed by his personal battles. Perry was open about how his addiction issues often impacted his work during that period. His mother, Suzanne Perry, and stepfather, Keith Morrison, attended Sangha's sentencing hearing. Suzanne shared that she and her son had a meaningful heart-to-heart conversation just before his death, a deep exchange that had not occurred in a long time. The case highlights the severe consequences of drug dealing and its devastating impact on individuals, families, and communities. It also underscores the ongoing need for efforts to address addiction and provide support for those struggling with substance abuse. The sentencing serves as a stark reminder of the deadly effects of drug abuse and the legal repercussions for those who contribute to it





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Matthew Perry Jasveen Sangha Ketamine Overdose Sentencing

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