Ketamine Queen Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison in Matthew Perry Death

Jasveen Sangha, known as the Ketamine Queen, received a 15-year prison sentence for selling the ketamine that led to Matthew Perry's death. The sentencing is part of a broader case involving the illegal distribution of ketamine and its tragic consequences. The article details the events leading up to Perry's overdose, the individuals involved, and the legal repercussions.

Jasveen Sangha , also known as the Ketamine Queen, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison, with an additional three years of supervised release, for her role in the death of actor Matthew Perry . Sangha pleaded guilty to five federal charges stemming from the Friends star's fatal overdose in 2023. She has been in federal custody since her arrest in August 2024.

Prosecutors had recommended a 15-year prison sentence in a court filing dated March 25, describing Sangha as a drug dealer who sold drugs that hurt people. The filing emphasized her alleged lack of concern, stating that she continued selling drugs even after it was revealed they contributed to Perry's death. This case highlights the devastating impact of the illegal drug trade and the severe consequences faced by those who supply them. The legal proceedings shed light on the circumstances leading up to Perry's death, revealing a network of individuals involved in supplying him with ketamine.\The investigation revealed that Sangha collaborated with Erik Fleming to supply ketamine to Perry. The prosecutors' statement indicated that the actor received 51 vials of ketamine from Sangha and Fleming in the same month of his death. These drugs were then given to Kenneth Iwamasa, Perry's personal assistant, who administered the ketamine to the actor on numerous occasions, including at least three injections on the day of his death. After news reports of Perry's death, Sangha instructed Fleming to delete their messages, using the encrypted messaging app Signal. This action suggests an attempt to conceal evidence and evade responsibility. Fleming also admitted to conspiracy to distribute ketamine and distributing the drug leading to a death. Iwamasa also pleaded guilty to related conspiracy charges with both men set to be sentenced later this month. The legal proceedings highlight the complexities of addiction and the role of suppliers in perpetuating the cycle of drug abuse and the tragic losses it can cause. Sangha pleaded guilty to maintaining a drug-involved property, distributing ketamine three times, and distributing the drug, which led to death or serious injury. Prosecutors stated she used her residence to store, package, and distribute narcotics, like ketamine and methamphetamine, since at least 2019.\Matthew Perry was found unresponsive in a jacuzzi at his Pacific Palisades home on October 28, 2023, and pronounced dead at the scene. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed that his death was caused by an accidental ketamine overdose. Perry battled addiction for many years, a struggle that intensified during his time on Friends. His rise to fame playing Chandler Bing alongside Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer on the iconic sitcom from 1994 to 2004 was often overshadowed by personal struggles. Perry openly admitted that his addiction issues frequently interfered with his work during those years. The sentencing of Sangha brings closure to a difficult chapter for Perry's family, friends, and fans, and serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of drug abuse and its devastating consequences. Perry's mother, Suzanne Perry, and stepfather, Keith Morrison, attended the sentencing hearing, illustrating the profound personal impact of the tragedy. The case underscores the importance of addressing the root causes of addiction and providing support to those struggling with substance abuse. The conviction serves as a deterrent against drug dealing and serves a strong message for all who distribute these dangerous substances





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Matthew Perry Jasveen Sangha Ketamine Drug Overdose Sentencing

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