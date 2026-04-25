Kettle Deal: Morphy Richards Kettle Available for Under £2.50 with TopCashback

A limited-time offer allows new TopCashback members to purchase a Morphy Richards kettle for less than £2.50 after cashback, a significant saving on its original retail price. The kettle features a 1.7L capacity, stainless steel design and quick boiling functionality.

Kitchen appliance upgrades are becoming surprisingly affordable, with a particularly striking deal available on a popular kettle from renowned brand Morphy Richards . For a limited time, savvy shoppers can acquire the Morphy Richards Motive Jug Kettle for an incredibly low price – less than £2.50.

Typically retailing at £39.99, the kettle is currently on sale for £19.99. However, the real savings come through utilizing the money-saving platform TopCashback. New members signing up for TopCashback receive a generous £15 bonus, effectively reducing the final cost of the kettle to just £2.49 after cashback is applied. This offer presents a significant discount for those new to the platform or existing Morphy Richards customers.

While existing TopCashback members can still benefit from a reduced price of £17.49 after cashback, the new member offer is undeniably the most attractive. The Morphy Richards Motive Jug Kettle isn’t just about price; it boasts a sleek and modern design featuring a stainless-steel body accented with chromed detailing. Its 1.7-liter capacity is ideal for households, comfortably providing six to eight cups of tea, coffee, or any other preferred hot beverage.

Operation is straightforward, thanks to the transparent on/off dolly switch illuminated with a subtle blue glow, and the integrated Strix control ensures precise and efficient boiling. This combination of aesthetics and functionality makes it a compelling choice for those seeking a reliable and stylish kitchen appliance. Beyond the Morphy Richards deal, other options are available. Amazon currently lists the Breville Bold Vanilla Electric Kettle for £22.99, reduced from its original price of £33.99.

This kettle also offers a capacity of six to eight cups and features a gloss-textured design with chrome accents. For those seeking a more premium aesthetic, Smeg’s 50s Style Retro Kettle is available for £150, capable of boiling up to seven cups and designed with a balanced spout for effortless pouring.

However, the Morphy Richards kettle stands out due to its exceptional value proposition. The Morphy Richards Motive Jug Kettle has garnered positive feedback from customers, achieving a 4.2-star rating based on 30 reviews. Many users praise its quick boiling time, attractive appearance, and compatibility with other kitchen appliances. One satisfied customer commented, 'Really happy with my purchase.

Quick boil and not too noisy. And very good looking for a kettle. Compliments my kitchen and other appliances too.

' Another reviewer highlighted its stylish design and efficient performance, stating, 'Purchased a couple of weeks ago and very happy with the stylish, quick-boiling kettle, which goes well with the just-purchased Hive toaster. ' While a small number of reviewers noted the kettle’s noise level during operation, others found this to be a non-issue or even a benefit, particularly for those with hearing impairments.

Overall, the consensus points to a well-designed, functional, and affordable kettle that delivers excellent value for money. The positive customer experiences, combined with the incredibly low price achievable through TopCashback, make this a deal worth considering for anyone looking to upgrade their kitchen appliances. The availability of alternative options like the Breville and Smeg kettles provides further choice, but the Morphy Richards kettle’s combination of price, features, and positive reviews makes it a standout contender





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