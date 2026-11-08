Kevin Adell Bankruptcy Threatens Iconic Hollywood Car Collection

Michigan broadcaster Kevin Adell filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after a $62.2 million discrimination ruling. The filing reveals plans to sell rare vehicles from famous films to creditors including the IRS.

Michigan television executive Kevin Adell has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, placing his extensive collection of rare, film-used automobiles at risk of liquidation to satisfy massive debts. The 59-year-old broadcaster filed the petition on October 23 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Middle District of Florida to address claims from more than 20 creditors, including the Internal Revenue Service. The filing reveals that Adell intends to sell significant assets, most notably a 1949 Buick Roadmaster that was famously featured in the 1988 movie Rain Man. This legal move comes shortly after a federal jury ordered him to pay $62.2 million to North Carolina pastor George Bloomer in a race discrimination case.

Court Ruling Triggers Asset Liquidation Plan

The immediate catalyst for Adell's financial restructuring is the recent adverse verdict in the lawsuit brought by George Bloomer, a former employee of Adell's religious broadcasting network, The Word. Bloomer, who served as the president and CEO of The Word, sued Adell alleging a racially discriminatory and hostile work environment. The conflict centered on an edited photograph Adell shared with Bloomer, depicting the broadcaster dressed in a white fur coat standing before four black clergy members, including Bloomer, without any explanatory context. The court found this action part of a broader pattern of harassment and retaliation, resulting in the $62.2 million judgment against Adell. This specific liability, combined with other ongoing legal battles, pushed the broadcaster's total liabilities beyond $100 million.

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Iconic Vehicle Collection Faces Uncertain Future

Adell's proposed bankruptcy plan includes the rejection of leases for several high-value vehicles and the sale of others to generate cash. The November 3 filing explicitly lists the 1949 Buick Roadmaster for sale; this specific vehicle was previously owned by actor Dustin Hoffman and sold at auction for $335,000 in January 2022. Beyond the Rain Man car, Adell intends to sell other items from his collection, which boasts over 100 vehicles. Among the notable assets at risk is the original General Lee bright orange Dodge Charger from the television series The Dukes of Hazzard. The collection also features a faux Ferrari 250 GT California Spider used in Ferris Bueller's Day Off and a Burt Reynolds Pontiac Firebird Trans Am from Smokey and The Bandit. The filing indicates that Adell views these iconic pieces not just as personal property, but as liquid assets to manage his financial crisis.

Controversial Spending and Lifestyle Claims

The bankruptcy documents detail a lifestyle and budget that critics may find difficult to reconcile with the declared insolvency. Adell has proposed a monthly living budget of approximately $279,770. A significant portion of this expense is allocated to his automotive portfolio, with over $18,000 per month designated for vehicle insurance, loan, and lease payments. The filing also lists around $70,000 for monthly rent and mortgage costs. Adell plans to use cash collateral to cover these vehicle payments, as well as housing rent and college tuition for his dependent daughter. The portfolio includes a 2019 Lamborghini Aventador valued at more than $1.3 million and a custom-made Lamborghini Nitro 130 T4i farm tractor, which Adell had personally commissioned from Italy. He previously noted that he wrote a letter in Italian to the manufacturer, waiting a year for the tractor to arrive, highlighting the bespoke nature of his acquisitions.

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Tax Disputes and Creditor Pressures

While the discrimination judgment is the primary driver of the bankruptcy, the Internal Revenue Service represents a formidable and immediate threat to Adell's remaining assets. The IRS has filed a lawsuit against Adell seeking $22 million for outstanding estate and gift taxes. According to court documents, the tax authority refused to allow Adell to pay this debt in installments, a restriction that Adell's lawyer, Angelina Lim, stated prevented him from securing traditional bank credit to satisfy the tax liability. This inability to access external financing forced the bankruptcy filing as the only remaining option to restructure these overwhelming debts. The presence of such high-priority tax claims means that even if some vehicles are sold, the proceeds will be heavily contested among multiple powerful creditors.

Future Projections for Media Mogul and Assets

The immediate future for Kevin Adell involves navigating the complex legal processes of Chapter 11 reorganization while his assets remain under court supervision. The bankruptcy filing serves as a shield against individual creditor actions, but it does not erase the debts. Adell's lawyer argues that the bankruptcy is necessary to consolidate the various lawsuits and tax liabilities into a single manageable plan. However, the high-profile nature of his car collection, including the custom Lamborghini tractor and the historic General Lee, means significant public and media attention will remain on the case. The sale of these vehicles to satisfy the $62.2 million judgment to George Bloomer and the $22 million tax debt will likely dominate the next phase of Adell's financial restructuring. Until a court-approved plan is confirmed, the ownership status of the Buick Roadmaster and other rare automobiles remains in legal limbo.