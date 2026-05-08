Kevin Costner Makes Surprise Appearance at AFL Match in Brisbane

Hollywood legend Kevin Costner was spotted at the Gabba during an AFL match between Brisbane and Carlton, delighting fans and commentators. The actor, who is in Queensland filming Honeymoon With Harry, has been enjoying local hospitality and engaging with fans during his stay.

Hollywood icon Kevin Costner has taken a break from his filming schedule in Queensland to attend an AFL match at the Gabba. The Yellowstone star was spotted in the stands as the Brisbane Lions hosted the Carlton Blues on Friday night, drawing attention from fans and commentators alike.

AFL commentator Brian Taylor expressed his surprise at seeing the A-list actor, remarking, 'There's Kevin Costner. A bit of Hollywood royalty there. It doesn't get much bigger than Kevin Costner.

' The actor's presence sparked a wave of reactions online, with many Australians humorously referencing his iconic baseball film Field of Dreams, quipping, 'If you build it, he will come. ' Some fans even joked about Costner's potential influence on the game, with one suggesting, 'Maybe he knows how to get a free kick against Brisbane at the Gabba? ' Costner, known for his passion for sports, regularly attends games across various leagues worldwide.

His visit to the Gabba coincided with his filming commitments for the upcoming dramedy Honeymoon With Harry, which also stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Sarah Pidgeon. The film follows a man, played by Gyllenhaal, who forms a bond with his fiancée's protective father, portrayed by Costner, during an unexpected trip. While in Australia, Costner has been enjoying the local hospitality and scenery.

Earlier this week, the Oscar-winning actor was seen dining with friends at the exclusive Sails restaurant in Noosa, where he graciously posed for photos with fans. Last weekend, he also met influencer Kayla Boyd, the wife of former NRL star Darius Boyd, who shared a photo with Costner on social media, praising his kindness and humility. The 71-year-old actor has also been spotted at the SK Steak and Oyster restaurant in Fortitude Valley, further immersing himself in the local culture.

During his time at the Gabba, Costner witnessed the Lions secure a victory over the Blues with a final score of 100-89





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