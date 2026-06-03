Kevin Durant Spotted with Mystery Woman Amid Romance Rumors with Liz Cambage

NBA superstar Kevin Durant was recently spotted with a mystery woman in Los Angeles, sparking romance rumors with former WNBA player Liz Cambage. Durant has been linked to several high-profile women in the past, including actress Apryl Jones and ex-WNBA player Monica Wright. Despite being romantically linked to several women, Durant has expressed disinterest in settling down permanently and has hinted at being unsatisfied with the idea of marriage.

NBA superstar Kevin Durant was recently spotted stepping out of a high-end restaurant in Los Angeles emerging from the establishment with a mystery woman. Durant was spotted leaving Nobu Malibu on Tuesday evening and attempted to hide himself behind a tall bush.

He stood there waiting for a few minutes before the unidentified woman emerged from the entrance of the restaurant. Durant followed closely behind her before the pair got into the same car and then drove off. The identity of the woman accompanying Durant was not immediately clear. This comes months after rumors appeared to link the Houston Rockets star to former WNBA player-turned-OnlyFans-model Liz Cambage.

NBA star Kevin Durant was spotted leaving Nobu Malibu with a mystery woman on Tuesday Durant appeared to see the cameras and hid behind a bush before the woman stepped out It's unclear who the woman that accompanied the Houston Rockets superstar was Durant and Cambage have not publicly commented on their relationship and rumors linking the two have seemed to die down in recent months. While Durant has been the subject of romantic rumors with many women in the past he has previously expressed disinterest in the idea of settling down permanently.

The 37-year-old was previously engaged to ex-WNBA player Monica Wright after popping the question to his then-girlfriend back in 2013 only to call it off a year later because he didn't know how to love her the right way. Over a decade on the Rockets forward is single despite being romantically linked to a number of high-profile women since his split from Wright including Cambage and actress Apryl Jones.

During an October interview with influencer Bobbi Althoff Durant said he doesn't know if he could remain with just one person in marriage forever. He said I think divorce is actually more realistic cause the divorce percentage is higher right? When Althoff claimed the chances of a divorce are always 50/50 Durant added That's not good odds to me. That's banking on forever though and you're banking on that being 50/50?

I don't know if I want to take those odds. He added I have never really dreamt of having a wedding day. When I go to a wedding it's like oh this is cool oh it's dope. It's not like it needs to happen in my mind.

But it is still a cool event. Durant has been previously romantically linked to ex-WNBA star Liz Cambage Durant who was previously engaged hinted at being unsatisfied with the idea of marriage Earlier this season the 37-year-old passed Michael Jordan on the all-time career scoring list. Four more to go Durant said after breaking the record with a 27-point effort in a win over the Miami Heat in March.

The 37-year-old Durant drained consecutive corner 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to give himself 32,294 career points two more than Jordan. Although Durant did briefly raise his arms in triumph after moving Jordan into sixth place he would later share his long-standing admiration for the six-time NBA champion. MJ has so many great moments Durant said. He just personifies iconic god level just everything that I believe in he personifies





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Kevin Durant NBA Liz Cambage Romance Rumors Sports

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kevin Keegan's career statistics as England legend reveals he does not want a statueKevin Keegan's goals, clubs and international appearances for England as well as managerial honours

Read more »

My husband is 34 years older than me — these are the rules for our marriageGracen says she is 'wildly attracted' to Kevin.

Read more »

Lives in tatters as cruel crooks jailed in £3.7m pension pot scamKevin Phelan has now been jailed for seven years

Read more »

Kevin Magnussen to make NASCAR Cup debut with Trackhouse in San DiegoThe ex-F1 driver will take over the Project 91 entry at the San Diego street course

Read more »