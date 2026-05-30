Kevin Hart Faces Legal Backlash from Former Employees Amid Hartbeat Turmoil

Kevin Hart is hit with a lawsuit from his company Hartbeat against ex-employees, who call it vindictive. Former staff criticize Hart's business practices, citing greed and mismanagement, while the company struggles with layoffs and a changing industry.

Comedian and actor Kevin Hart is facing a fresh wave of public scrutiny and legal challenges from former employees , just weeks after being the subject of a widely-watched Netflix roast.

The 46-year-old star, best known for his roles in the Jumanji franchise, is currently embroiled in a lawsuit filed by his production company Hartbeat against two former staff members, Eric Eddings and Lesley Gwam. The suit, which alleges breach of contract, unfair business practices, and misappropriation of trade secrets, has sparked a heated response from the defendants and drawn criticism from other ex-employees who describe the legal action as vindictive and unnecessary.

Hartbeat, which recently entered a partnership with Authentic Brands Group, has also been hit by a wave of layoffs, including the reported firing of 12 employees in December, fueling concerns about the company's direction and leadership. The controversy has put Hart, who has built a reputation as one of Hollywood's hardest-working and most successful comedians, in an unflattering light, with some former staff accusing him of greed and mismanagement.

Miesha Shakes, who served as Hart's executive assistant from 2017 to 2020, told the Daily Mail that she was not surprised by the turmoil, suggesting that Hart has been hiding secrets for years. She said: Being a former executive assistant of Kevin Hart, this does not surprise me at all, because Kevin has been hiding secrets, and you know, he has been hiding things forever and nothing has ever been exposed.

Shakes criticized Hart's business decisions, claiming that his recent partnership with Authentic Brands Group led to major internal changes and layoffs. She added: It is just unfortunate that a business relationship has to get ruined over somebody being greedy. How much money do you have to have until you say it is enough?

The lawsuit, which seeks an injunction to prevent Eddings and Gwam from using confidential information in their new podcast venture, has been met with resistance from the defendants, who deny any wrongdoing. They argue that there is no evidence of misappropriation and that Hartbeat's claims are an attempt to stifle competition.

A former employee not involved in the lawsuit expressed support for Eddings and Gwam, telling the Daily Mail: I think that Lesley and Eric are almost certainly in the right. They are both very smart. They are straight shooters, and I think that they saw the writing on the wall in terms of the direction the company is going.

The employee added that many staff were blindsided by the layoffs, but some felt that cutbacks were inevitable due to a confluence of factors, including a pullback in content spending across the industry and poor strategic decisions. The source noted: The reality is the industry changed. It pulled back. Hartbeat was overleveraged in terms of overhead commitments, and it was built in such a way that it was going to be challenging even in the best of circumstances.

Reports indicate that the development of new film and TV projects has slowed, and a slate of new podcasts was pitched but never produced. Hartbeat, which has been behind several of Hart's projects, including the series Die Hart and the upcoming Jumanji: The Next Level sequel, now faces questions about its future. Hart, who has 14 upcoming projects, remains publicly upbeat, recently posting on Instagram about his pride in his team.

However, former employees are pointing fingers at both Hart and his senior hires, suggesting that the CEO bears ultimate responsibility for the company's troubles. The former employee concluded: The argument is: are the right people still standing versus who was let go? The people at the company who Kevin delegated certain roles to, did he leave them in the best hands with the right people?

It is his name on the door, and he is the person at the top, but the people he decided to hire for certain positions, that is on him. As the legal battle unfolds, the narrative surrounding Kevin Hart is shifting from one of comedic success to a cautionary tale about the perils of rapid business expansion and the cost of internal strife





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