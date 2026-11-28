Kevin McHale and the Rocky Horror Broadway cast face backlash for their Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade appearance, with McHale dismissing critics as losers while viewers debate family appropriateness.

Kevin McHale recently defended the Rocky Horror Broadway cast after conservative commentator Steve Guest criticized their Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade performance as unsuitable for a family-friendly audience.

The controversy erupted when Guest attacked the sheer costumes and choreography on social media, prompting McHale to retaliate with sarcasm. McHale, who stars as Brad Majors in the revival, dismissed the critic by calling him a loser and urging followers to see the show at Studio 54 to escape such negative attitudes. This clash highlights the ongoing tension between classic cult media and modern expectations for daytime television broadcasts.

Performance Details and Cast Members

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McHale and the ensemble performed The Time Warp as part of a ten-minute Broadway medley during the annual New York City spectacle. The group, which included Margaret Cho as the Narrator, Lorna Courtney as Janet, and Jake Shears as Frank-N-Furter, executed the signature dance sequence in time with the music. The cast members wore tight-fitting costumes ranging from sheer leotards to fishnet stockings and heels, staying true to the campy horror-sci-fi musical comedy aesthetic. Their routine involved jumping left, stepping right, and circling their hips in a manner that has defined the role for decades. This performance was part of The All-Star Broadway Thanksgiving Day Celebration, which also featured casts from Hamilton, Rent, The Book of Mormon, and Wicked.

Public Reaction and Viewer Discontent

Many viewers felt the performance crossed the line for a daytime broadcast, with some parents stating they changed the channel while watching with their children. Critics on X argued that the Rocky Horror Picture Show is inappropriate and irresponsible for a parade attended by small children. One viewer noted that while they loved the show, they could not agree with its inclusion in a G/PG crowd setting. Conversely, supporters defended the performance, pointing out that the material has been around since 1975 and is fantastic. The Rocky Horror revival itself carries a fourteen-plus age recommendation, which some argue should have been considered before the broadcast.

Context of the 100th Anniversary Parade

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The tenth century iteration of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade was a historic event, postponed for the first time in its history due to a severe storm. Gusts reached fifty-four miles per hour in Central Park, causing giant balloons to sway dangerously, which forced the move from Thursday to Saturday. The switch to a dry, cloudy, and breezy Saturday provided a significant improvement in weather conditions for the performers and spectators. Despite the logistical challenges, the parade proceeded with various Broadway acts, including the Rocky Horror cast, who aimed to bring theatrical energy to the streets of New York.

Historical Background of the Franchise

The original Broadway production of The Rocky Horror Show ran from March 1975 to April 1975, featuring Tim Curry as Frank-N-Furter and Meatloaf as Eddie and Dr. Everett Scott. Richard O'Brien starred as Riff Raff in the stage production before the story was adapted into the 1975 film The Rocky Horror Picture Show. The film cast included Barry Bostwick as Brad Majors and Susan Sarandon as Janet Weiss, with Curry and O'Brien reprising their roles. The narrative follows a wholesome couple who get a flat tire during a storm and seek shelter in a castle run by the flamboyant alien scientist Dr. Frank-N-Furter. The sweethearts find themselves separately seduced by the mansion's eccentric inhabitants, a plot that has inspired decades of fan engagement and live screenings.

McHale's Response to Online Criticism

McHale, known for his role in Glee, has previously addressed fan speculation regarding the show being cursed after three cast members died young. In this instance, he took a direct approach to the criticism, labeling the complainer a loser and inviting them to see the live production. His response underscored the commitment of the Broadway revival cast to maintain the integrity of their roles, even when facing public scrutiny. The debate over the appropriateness of the performance continues to divide audiences, with some viewing it as a celebration of theater and others as a breach of family values. McHale's stance remains firm, encouraging people to experience the art form firsthand rather than judging from behind a screen.