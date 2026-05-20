Kevin Spacey Attends Cannes Film Festival After Sexual Assault Settlement

Actor Kevin Spacey graced the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday, almost 3 years after reaching a settlement with 3 men who accused him of sexual assault between 2000-2015. He posed with Via Lemann, a London-based international model. Ahead of Channel 4's documentary, Spacey issued a statement confirming responsibility for his actions but not accepting fabricated or exaggerated stories.

Kevin Spacey embraced his return to the spotlight as he graced the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday, after reaching a settlement in his sexual assault lawsuit.

In March, the actor came to an agreement with three men who claimed they were abused at times between 2000 and 2015 after meeting the Hollywood star through his position as artistic director at the Old Vic theatre. Kevin denied the allegations. He posed up a storm with model Via Lemann, who opted for a dazzling pearly grey gown. Via is a London-based international model and former rhythmic gymnast.

Civil trials between Kevin and the three men were due to begin at London's High Court in October, but on March 13, 2026, Mrs Justice Lambert ordered the proceedings to be paused after a settlement had been agreed. Cannon was also bringing legal action against the Old Vic, but earlier this month, he settled the claim, claiming that while working as the theatre's artistic director, Kevin assaulted him in 2013 at an event related to the production of Tennessee Williams's play Sweet Bird Of Youth.

In 2023, Spacey was acquitted of nine sex offences relating to four men. Kevin, who won Oscars for American Beauty and The Usual Suspects, was dropped from the TV drama House of Cards and removed from the movie All the Money in the World after the first allegations of sexual assault emerged.

Canons said prior to the Channel 4 documentary: 'I take full responsibility for my past behaviour and my actions, but I cannot and will not take responsibility or apologise to anyone who's made up stuff about me or exaggerated stories about me.

'I've never told someone that if they give me sexual favours, then I will help them out with their career, never. ' The Old Vic spokesman confirmed the theatre had separately reached a settlement with one of the complainants. An Old Vic spokeswoman said: 'Ruari Cannon and The Old Vic have reached a mutually agreed out-of-court settlement, the precise terms of which are confidential.

'This settlement has been agreed without any admission of liability, having regard to the costs and impact on all parties of continuing litigation.





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