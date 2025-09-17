Kevin Thomson Reveals Frustration Over Departure From Rangers Coaching Staff

Former Rangers midfielder Kevin Thomson has spoken openly about his departure from the club's coaching staff, expressing 'frustration' regarding the lack of communication surrounding his exit.

Kevin Thomson has revealed for the first time that he has left his coaching role at Rangers . While the Ibrox legend states he won't criticize the club for not retaining him, he admitted to feeling some 'frustration' regarding the lack of communication surrounding his departure. The former midfielder returned to the club in January to work alongside Stevie Smith within the academy. However, his contract expired in June, and the newly installed Rangers owners decided not to extend it.

This wasn't formally announced by the club, and in an appearance on the Scottish Football Social Club podcast, Thomson opened up about his time coaching at Ibrox and confirmed his official exit. He continues to provide commentary for Rangers TV and was present for the 2-0 loss to Hearts on Saturday. Despite this, he expresses a desire for improved communication regarding his departure. He said: 'I don't think disappointed because I was only there on Saturday and the club's been unbelievably good to me, whether it be playing capacity or opportunities since I've retired. 'It's the way we're made, we've got that ego, that drive, that belief within us that we think we can do something well. 'Whenever I've worked at the club I've always built up a great reputation, it becomes a bit frustrating when you feel as though you can help. But I'm also not naive to know there's a million other people who can think they can help and be good coaches and really help the situation. 'I just do what I do. Whenever I get an opportunity to do stuff I try to do my best, (it's) the way I'm made. 'I don't know if disappointment is the right word but I was a wee bit frustrated that I'd done four, four-and-a-half months in the academy. I loved working with Stevie Smith, loved being back on the pitch. 'I didn't quite enjoy driving to Glasgow six or seven days a week, missing out on the kids, but I did it because I was asked and I saw a pathway back into the club and obviously getting back involved in a team environment, back on the grass, working with players, something that I'm really passionate about. 'So I suppose there was a wee bit of frustration that it ended the way it ended with a lack of communication and any real closure really, which was frustrating, but I would never, ever criticise the club. 'I would criticise what I watch at times because I think it's only fair if you're doing the media that you're always honest and open. 'But I would never, ever criticise anyone for not giving me the opportunities that I sometimes feel as though I deserve.





