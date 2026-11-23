Kevin Wright passed away battling cancer after $200,000 vanished from his super account due to the Shield and First Guardian scheme collapse. His wife Meredith fights for restitution.

Kevin Wright died on a Sunday morning in 2025 without recovering nearly $200,000 from his superannuation account that vanished from his retirement savings. The financial loss occurred when the Shield and First Guardian managed investment schemes collapsed, leaving approximately 12,000 investors with over $1 billion in missing funds due to alleged misuse of investor money.

Mr. Wright was preparing to retire from his council job at the age of 60 in February 2025 when he logged into his super account to find his money gone and his account frozen. He had planned to retire early to provide better care for his wife, Meredith, who was diagnosed with acute disseminated encephalomyelitis in 2019, a rare neurological disorder that caused widespread inflammation of the brain and spinal cord and left her permanently disabled.

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The Disappearance of Retirement Savings

The couple became involved in the now-defunct schemes in late 2023 after filling out an online form they believed would help determine whether they had lost any superannuation. Mr. Wright's wife, Meredith Wright, contacted Brighter Super and was told that her husband's entire balance had been rolled over to NQ Super in August 2023. When she contacted NQ Super, she was advised that most of the money had been invested in the Shield and First Guardian managed investment schemes, which have since collapsed.

Meredith Wright stated that her husband's retirement was never about luxury or overseas holidays but was focused on giving her a better quality of life after years spent largely confined to their home. He was so worried about her health that he constantly reassured her she would be fine, describing her as the love of his life during their forty years together. His desire to retire was driven by a need to support his wife who had been in intensive care and required extensive physiotherapy to communicate again.

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Stakeholder Roles and Financial Advisory Failures

More than half of the roughly 12,000 investors caught up in the collapse were clients of InterPrac Financial Planning, a business formerly owned by ASX-listed Sequoia Financial Group. Sequoia has since sold InterPrac to Bellbird Australia, a recently registered company controlled by founder and former Sequoia chief executive Scott Beeton. Investors fear this sale could reduce the pool of assets available to compensate them if their claims succeed by severing a key financial link between InterPrac and the broader Sequoia group.

Meredith Wright said her husband was advised by former financial adviser Rhys Reilly to move his retirement savings into the First Guardian and Shield funds. In April, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission banned Mr. Reilly from providing financial services for 10 years, a decision he has since appealed. ASIC is currently considering whether there are grounds to intervene and stop the transaction involving the sale of InterPrac to Bellbird Australia.

Legal Recourse and Ongoing Advocacy

Following her husband's death at the weekend, Ms. Wright said she was grieving while continuing the fight to recover the missing money from the licensee that oversaw the financial advisers alleged to have directed investors into the schemes. She took her complaint to the Australian Financial Complaints Authority as she seeks to recover the lost funds. Ms. Wright revealed that she only has enough money in her bank account to pay for his cremation, describing it as the only money she has left after the devastating financial loss.

Investor advocate Melinda Kee praised Mr. Wright for showing remarkable courage and bravery in speaking publicly about his experience despite knowing he was seriously ill with lung cancer. She stated that Kevin showed incredible courage in opening his home and sharing his story, knowing this would likely be his final act in helping the fight for justice for those caught in the terrible situation.

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Melinda Kee expressed deep sympathy for Meredith, who now faces the heartbreak of losing Kevin while still having to continue the fight for what is rightfully theirs. She emphasized that Kevin's courage will not be forgotten, nor will the injustice that he and his family have endured throughout this long legal and financial battle.

Mr. Wright is not the only investor fighting a terminal illness while attempting to recover lost retirement savings, highlighting the severe human cost of the financial failures associated with the Shield and First Guardian schemes. The ongoing legal proceedings and potential ASIC intervention will determine whether remaining assets can be recovered for the affected families.