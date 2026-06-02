Key Date Set for Winter Fuel Payment Eligibility

The UK government has set a deadline for June to qualify for this year's Winter Fuel Payment. To be eligible, people need to have been born before June 28 1960. The payment is tax-free and provides a lump-sum payment to help older people with heating bills during the colder months.

A key date has been set for if people will get a payment of up to £300 this year from the Department for Work and Pensions.

A deadline has been set for June to qualify for this year's payment, it has emerged. Winter Fuel Payments are tax-free, annual lump-sum payments provided by the UK government to help older people with heating bills during the colder months. The government has now confirmed that to get this year's payment, people need to have been born before June 28 1960. Those eligible could get between £100 and £300 to help pay heating bills for winter 2026 to 2027.

The State Pension age for men and women will increase to 67 between 2026 and 2028. People born between 6 April 1960 and 5 March 1961 will reach their State Pension age at 66 years and the specified number of months, depending on the exact date they were born.

Therefore, a person needs to be born on or before 27 June 1960 to have reached State Pension age by the end of the qualifying week to be eligible for a Winter Fuel Payment for winter 2026/27. If eligible, the payment is either £200 or £300, depending on your specific living situation and age. If the person's total income is over £35,000, HMRC will take the Winter Fuel Payment back. The partner's income does not count towards that total.

People can 'opt out' of the Winter Fuel Payment now to avoid paying it back later. In most cases, the money will be recovered automatically through the tax system. HMRC will adjust the person's tax code in the 2026 to 2027 tax year. The repayment appears as an underpayment, meaning slightly higher tax deductions will be taken each month.

From 1 April 2026, households have been able to opt out of the 2026 to 2027 payment by contacting the Winter Fuel Payment Centre or completing a form online. They will need their National Insurance number to do this. Once they opt out, they will not receive future payments unless they choose to opt back in.

The main reason to opt out is if they expect their income to stay above the threshold is because from the 2027 to 2028 tax year, HMRC plans to recover payments in advance rather than in arrears, meaning deductions could be roughly double. For a typical £200 payment, this could mean around £33 a month being taken through the tax system instead of about £17.

The deductions are expected to return to the lower monthly amount in the following tax year





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Winter Fuel Payment Department For Work And Pensions State Pension Age Eligibility Deadline

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