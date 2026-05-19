Khadija Shaw crowned Women's Super League Player of the Season, secures Golden Boot and first league title in a decade

Manchester City striker Khadija Shaw has been crowned the Women's Super League Player of the Season following an exceptional domestic campaign. The prolific forward also secured the Golden Boot after netting 21 goals in 22 appearances to guide her team to a first league title in a decade.

Manchester City striker Khadija Shaw has been crowned the Women's Super League Player of the Season following an exceptional domestic campaign. The prolific forward also secured the Golden Boot after netting 21 goals in 22 appearances to guide her team to a first league title in a decade.

The 29-year-old Jamaica international enjoyed a stellar campaign, finishing as the division's top scorer for a third successive year to inspire City's title charge. Shaw's exceptional form also saw her scoop the prestigious Women's Super League Player of the Season award, ahead of international stars Alessia Russo and Kirsty Hanson. In the second tier, Birmingham City's Lily Crosthwaite was named Player of the Season, and Sophie Whitehouse's Golden Glove helped Charlton Athletic reach the promotion play-offs.

City face one more monumental test as they prepare to contest the Women's FA Cup final against Brighton on May 31, boasting excellent recent form and the opportunity to capture a historic domestic double to perfectly cap off their league triumph and end Shaw's City career on a major high





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Women's Super League Player Of The Season Golden Boot First League Title In A Decade Excellent Recent Form Historic Domestic Double Women's FA Cup Final Kirsty Hanson Alessia Russo Lily Crosthwaite Sophie Whitehouse

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