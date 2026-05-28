Khiara Keating Eyes Wembley Glory After Overcoming FA Cup Challenges

Manchester City goalkeeper Khiara Keating reflects on her difficult season, limited WSL minutes, and her heroics in the FA Cup, including a crucial save in the semi-final win over Chelsea, as she prepares for her first Wembley final against Brighton.

Manchester City goalkeeper Khiara Keating is set to make her Wembley debut in the FA Cup final against Brighton, capping a season of highs and lows.

The 21-year-old England international has seen limited playing time in the Women's Super League this season, making just four starts, but she has been a standout performer in the FA Cup, earning the starting spot under new head coach Andree Jeglertz. Keating's most memorable moment came in the dramatic semi-final win over Chelsea, where she made a stunning save in added time to preserve a 3-2 lead after initially making an error on Chelsea's second goal.

Reflecting on her season, Keating acknowledged the challenges of being a backup goalkeeper.

"It's been tough," she said. "Everyone wants to play, so not getting as many minutes in the league was disappointing. But there's always another opportunity. In the cup games, I think I've taken my chances.

" Her ability to bounce back from mistakes has been crucial, as she explained: "I have a great team around me who didn't let me lose my head. We play high-risk football, so mistakes happen. You just have to know you'll be alright.

" Keating's path to Wembley has been built on resilience. After breaking through as an 18-year-old in the 2023-24 season, starting all 22 WSL games and winning the Golden Glove, she shared duties with Japan's Ayaka Yamashita last season. This year, she has found herself more out of favor in the league, with Yamashita taking the lead. Yet Keating has remained professional, learning from her experiences with the England setup, where she served as second-choice goalkeeper during the Euros.

She credited former mentors like Karen Bardsley and Ellie Roebuck for teaching her patience.

"I always learned to be ready," she said. "No matter what's happened, I prepare as well as I can. " Her focus has paid off in the FA Cup, where she kept clean sheets in the first three rounds. The semi-final against Chelsea tested her mettle.

With City leading 3-2 after coming from 2-0 down, Chelsea's Sjoeke Nusken forced a header goalward in the final minutes. Keating stretched her left arm to push the ball onto the bar, securing the win. The save redeemed her earlier error when she failed to handle a cross, allowing Sam Kerr to head into an empty net. Manager Jeglertz praised her mental strength, saying "That save was ridiculous.

Khiara just came out of nowhere. She's been unbelievable for us.

" Sunday's final marks a new milestone for Keating, who has already made her England debut at the Etihad Stadium and been part of matchday squads at Wembley. To play on the hallowed turf is a dream come true.

"That's what every kid dreams of," she said. "Being the home of England makes it extra special. " City last won the FA Cup six years ago and haven't reached the final in four years. Keating was an unused substitute when Chelsea beat City in the 2021 final.

Now she has a chance to be the hero again. A strong performance could elevate her season and cement her place in City's history. With her resilience and shot-stopping ability, Keating is ready for the moment. The final against Brighton promises to be a fitting stage for a goalkeeper who has learned to rise above adversity.

As she walks out at Wembley, she will carry the lessons of a challenging season, ready to make her mark on the biggest stage of her career





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