Khloe Kardashian Confirms Tristan Thompson's Vasectomy and Embryo Rights: Can They Have More Children?

Khloe Kardashian reveals she mandated Tristan Thompson's vasectomy during their relationship but retains legal rights to their frozen embryos, potentially enabling more children. The discussion unfolded on her podcast, covering co-parenting, past infidelities, and future reproductive possibilities.

Khloe Kardashian has disclosed that she required her former fiancé Tristan Thompson to undergo a vasectomy during their relationship, yet they retain the possibility of having additional children together.

The reality television personality elaborated on this intricate arrangement when the professional basketball player appeared as a guest on her podcast, Khloe In Wonder Land, this past Wednesday. It appears that while they were together from 2016 to 2021, they created several embryos. Kardashian carried their daughter True Thompson, now eight years old, and subsequently they used one of those embryos with a surrogate to welcome their son Tatum Thompson, now three.

The former couple has at least two embryos remaining, meaning they could have more children via surrogacy if they so decide. Kardashian also clarified that she holds the legal rights to those embryos, enabling her to have more children sharing both their DNA even if Thompson objects.

However, there is another dimension: Kardashian ensured that some of Thompson's sperm was preserved so that he could potentially father more children with a different partner in the future. She mentioned at the start of the podcast that she 'could get in a lot of trouble for this, but I am ready for it.

' The vasectomy was intended to prevent Thompson from causing any further accidental pregnancies with other women, a notion hinted at during their conversation, and Kardashian admitted it was she who urged him to have the procedure. Thompson already has four children with three different women: Prince Oliver, nine, with ex-partner Jordan Craig; True and Tatum with Kardashian; and Theo, four, with ex Maralee Nichols. Currently single and not publicly dating, Thompson's reproductive choices are largely influenced by past agreements.

Kardashian has stated she has not been involved romantically or sexually since their split. They are amicably co-parenting their two children in Hidden Hills, California. The 41-year-old reality star seemed to be on good terms with her 35-year-old ex during the interview. When she asked, 'Do you wanna have more kids in the future?

' Thompson replied, 'I think I signed off for two embryos. So, I mean, if I do have more kids, it'd be coming from you. I already have enough baby moms. Don't want no more.

' Kardashian then took credit for the vasectomy decision, saying, 'And who helped you fix that decision? That was me,' adding that Tristan 'may have had a little ultimatum from me.

' Thompson responded with crude humor: 'What? Getting neutered? Sometimes you gotta lay them nuts on the table.

' He initially resisted but eventually conceded: 'I've been a little hardheaded at times… I wish I wasn't as stubborn. Sometimes you have to get forced into the right decision.

' Kardashian emphasized her control over the embryos, stating, 'You signed them over to me anyway, so I legally own them. ' Thompson did not appear troubled by his limited agency, noting, 'No more kids, unless it's coming from Khloé's embryos. ' Kardashian also pointed out that she has provided Thompson an avenue to have more children independently: 'We saved sperm because I said, "What if you get married and your wife doesn't have kids, and you wanna do that?

" So we did that. ' Their relationship history includes significant turbulence, with Thompson cheating on Kardashian multiple times, including an incident with Kylie Jenner's friend Jordyn Woods, and secretly fathering a child with Maralee Nichols while he and Kardashian were expecting their son Tatum via surrogate. Kardashian has since forgiven these transgressions and they maintain a close friendship.

Thompson used the podcast platform to highlight their successful co-parenting dynamic: 'You know, I think that's what's the most beautiful thing about this podcast that we're doing is that we're showing people that co-parenting can work. And I think the reason why people ask you that question is because other people or maybe themselves, whoever, their old or ex-significant other, there's no sign of respect. I think it starts with respect.

I think the fact that we both respect each other, that's the pillar, right? You can't have a good co-parenting relationship if you don't respect the other person.

' New episodes of the podcast release every Wednesday across all major platforms





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Khloe Kardashian Tristan Thompson Vasectomy Embryos Co-Parenting Surrogacy Khloe In Wonder Land Reality TV

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Men's T20 Blast: Tristan Stubbs powers Hants to win against EssexTristan Stubbs and Scott Currie play starring roles as Hampshire inflict a 30-run T20 Blast defeat on Essex.

Read more »

Sam Thompson and Pete Wicks to Host Pride of Britain Awards Red Carpet for Third YearTelevision personalities Sam Thompson and Pete Wicks will return to host the Pride of Britain Awards red carpet for the third year in a row. The pair discussed their excitement and past experiences on Good Morning Britain, praising the event's celebration of unsung heroes and hinting at a spectacular entrance this time around.

Read more »

Khloé Kardashian's Parenting Confession Sparks Debate on Modern Child DisciplineKhloé Kardashian's podcast anecdote about her son Tatum's tantrum reveals a deeper issue in modern parenting: the tendency to excuse bad behavior instead of teaching self-regulation, sparking a debate on discipline and parental leadership.

Read more »

Khloé Kardashian 'forced' Tristan Thompson into vasectomy decision revealed in former couple's very honest chatKhloé Kardashian admitted that she persuaded her former partner Tristan Thompson to have a vasectomy – see details from her podcast interview

Read more »