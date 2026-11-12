Khloe Kardashian Declares Lamar Odom Dead To Her After Netflix Documentary Remarks

Khloe Kardashian severs ties with Lamar Odom, calling him dead to her after his Netflix documentary downplayed her role in his 2015 medical crisis and marriage motives.

Khloe Kardashian has officially cut all ties with her ex-husband, Lamar Odom, labeling him dead to her following his recent public statements in a new Netflix documentary. The 42-year-old reality television star made this definitive declaration during the November 12 episode of The Kardashians, citing comments in the film that she described as deeply distasteful and disingenuous. This latest breakdown in their relationship marks a permanent end to any lingering connection between the former couple, who were married from 2009 to 2013.

The trigger for this final severance is the Netflix series Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom, which details Odom's severe struggles with substance abuse and his near-fatal medical crisis in 2015. During the November 12 broadcast, the former NBA player, now 47, reflected on his past marriage and the support he received. Kardashian expressed immediate distress while watching the program, feeling that Odom was minimizing the personal sacrifices and unpaid labor she dedicated to helping him during his recovery from a life-threatening event.

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Documentary Claims Spark Immediate Outrage

At the heart of the conflict is Odom's explanation in the documentary regarding why he chose to marry Kardashian. He stated that he was watching her lifestyle and thinking, 'I know this is where I wanna be. This is how I wanna live.' Kardashian found this sentiment offensive, interpreting it as Odom marrying her for fame and status rather than genuine love. She felt it was a betrayal to see him reduce her life's work of supporting him to mere opportunism, especially after she had invested significant time and energy without compensation.

Kardashian voiced her frustration directly regarding Odom's perspective, telling the camera that she took time out of her life to do him a favor. She emphasized that she was not being paid for her involvement and was acting out of kindness. Her reaction suggests that the documentary's narrative frame made her feel like an accessory to his story rather than a central figure in his survival, which she finds deeply disrespectful to the efforts she expended.

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Debate Over Salvation and Divine Intervention

The dispute extends beyond motivations for marriage to who was responsible for Odom's survival in October 2015. When Odom was found unconscious at the Love Ranch in Las Vegas after using cocaine, he suffered multiple heart attacks, strokes, and kidney failure, slipping into a three-day coma. In a previous April appearance on The Today Show with Jenna Bush Hager, Odom addressed whether Kardashian saved his life. He replied, 'In some ways,' but immediately pivoted to claim that God and the Lord saved his life most directly.

While Odom admitted that Kardashian 'took care' of him, he characterized his recovery as a medical miracle driven by divine intervention. This distinction infuriated Kardashian, who believes her actions were critical. She responded to his comments by stating that he does not need to thank her, but he must stop talking about her. She insists that her efforts were substantial and that crediting only God discredits her role in his daily care and recovery process during those critical months.

Final Verdict: The Bridge Is Permanently Burned

After years of public reconciliation attempts and complex family dynamics, Kardashian has now drawn a permanent line in the sand. She stated that the bridge is burned and there is no more rope left to throw over. Her decision to declare him dead to her is a final, irrevocable step to protect her peace and reputation. She refuses to let his narrative continue to shape public perception of her contributions or her character in their past relationship.

Kardashian further generalized her anger by asserting that Odom's dismissive remarks solidified her view of men as liars, con artists, cheats, thieves, and trolls. She expressed a desire to have no further involvement in his life or career, advising him to play with himself rather than engaging with her again. This strong language indicates that the hurt goes beyond a simple disagreement and touches on her fundamental trust in his integrity and humanity.

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Background of Their Turbulent Relationship

Kardashian and Odom's relationship began in 2009 when they met at a party for Odom's then-teammate on the Los Angeles Lakers, Metta World Peace. They married quickly and appeared together on Keeping Up with Kardashian before launching their own spinoff series, Khloe & Lamar, which lasted for two seasons. The couple filed for divorce in 2013, but their lives remained intertwined through family and media appearances. Odom's addiction issues escalated significantly during their marriage, leading to the critical event in Las Vegas that reshaped both their lives.

The October 2015 incident at the Love Ranch remains a pivotal moment in both their histories. After days of cocaine use, Odom was found unconscious and required extensive medical intervention. The aftermath saw Kardashian publicly support his recovery, a period that Odom now seems to be recontextualizing in ways that contradict her lived experience. Kardashian's reaction on November 12 serves as a public correction of that narrative, ensuring that her role in his survival is not erased or minimized in the historical record of their intertwined lives.