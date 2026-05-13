Khloe Kardashian Flaunts Curves in Calabasas Coffee Chain Visit

Khloe Kardashian, mother of two and a successful entrepreneur, shared a glimpse of her stylish outfit on Instagram. She highlighted the importance of using real ingredients and no preservatives for her snack brand, Khloud. She also discussed her weight loss journey and the role of healthy eating, especially when it comes to muscle mass development.

Khloe Kardashian flaunted her curves in a figure-hugging outfit as she stepped out in Calabasas on Tuesday. The 41-year-old TV personality, who has addressed 'mean' comments over her appearance, paid a visit to a local Starbucks to promote her popcorn brand Khloud.

Kardashian was seen leaving the coffee chain while donning a pair of light blue jeans that clung to her curves and a pink corset top. She paired the look with open-toed heels and easily carried a large dark brown purse. Her long, parted locks effortlessly flowed down past her shoulders in elegant curls





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Beauty & Fashion Business & Entrepreneurship Khloe Kardashian Figure-Hugging Outfit Starbucks Khloud Popcorn Brand Cosmetic Surgeries Weight Loss Journey Sculptra Injection

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