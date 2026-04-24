Khloe Kardashian Produces New Reality Show Featuring Her Close Friends

Khloe Kardashian is executive producing 'The Girls', a new Hulu reality series showcasing the lives of her inner circle of best friends. The show will follow Malika Haqq, Khadijah Haqq McCray, Olivia Pierson, Natalie Halcro, Yris Palmer, and Nicole Williams as they navigate motherhood, business, and personal relationships.

Khloe Kardashian is expanding her presence in the reality television landscape, this time stepping behind the scenes as an executive producer for a brand new Hulu series titled ' The Girls '.

While the reality star, known for her long-running role in 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' and its subsequent iterations, will make appearances throughout the show, she won't be a central cast member. Instead, the series will focus on her close-knit group of friends, a collective she affectionately refers to as her 'chosen family'.

The announcement was made during Hulu's Get Real House Live event on April 22nd, where Kardashian expressed her excitement about introducing her inner circle to a wider audience. She described her friends as multifaceted women – mothers, entrepreneurs, and, above all, her unwavering support system. The show promises a glimpse into their dynamic lives, showcasing the realities of motherhood, the challenges and triumphs of running businesses, and the unfiltered honesty of their group interactions.

The teaser hints at a captivating blend of heartwarming moments and dramatic events, including surprise proposals, the complexities of solo parenting, and the inevitable growing pains that come with navigating life's journey. Kardashian herself acknowledged the group's imperfections, playfully admitting they always have 'something' going on, but believes this very authenticity is what will resonate with viewers. The core cast of 'The Girls' includes Malika Haqq, Khadijah Haqq McCray, Olivia Pierson, Natalie Halcro, Yris Palmer, and Nicole Williams.

These women aren't simply acquaintances; they represent a long-standing bond with Kardashian and, as Malika Haqq pointed out, have been a constant presence throughout significant life events for the entire Kardashian-Jenner family. Haqq described their group as the 'Kardashian-Jenner OG squad', emphasizing their years of shared experiences – from celebrating milestones to offering support during difficult times. They've been a self-contained show for years, she explained, and Kardashian has finally recognized the entertainment value and universal appeal of their dynamic.

The series is slated to premiere later in 2026, giving fans ample time to anticipate the unfiltered look into the lives of these remarkable women. Details released by The Hollywood Reporter suggest the show will delve into the intricacies of their daily routines, from the demands of raising children and managing businesses to the often-hilarious and sometimes-intense conversations within their brutally honest group chats.

The promise of 'glam getaways' adds another layer of intrigue, hinting at luxurious escapes and unforgettable adventures. Kardashian's decision to spotlight her friends underscores the importance of female friendship and the power of chosen family. Her heartfelt Instagram posts from 2024, where she described twins Malika and Khadijah as her 'safe space', provide a glimpse into the depth of these relationships.

She reminisced about their connection since their teenage years, highlighting the effortless understanding and unwavering support they've provided throughout the years. This sentiment is likely to be a central theme of 'The Girls', showcasing the vulnerability, loyalty, and unconditional love that define true friendship.

While her sisters – Kourtney, Kendall, Kylie, and Kim – are not expected to be regular fixtures on the show, their presence will likely be felt through the established connections and shared history with the core cast. The series represents a departure from the traditional Kardashian-centric narratives, offering a fresh perspective and a chance to connect with a new set of compelling personalities.

It’s a testament to the enduring appeal of reality television and the public’s fascination with the lives of strong, independent women navigating the complexities of modern life. The show aims to be relatable, entertaining, and ultimately, a celebration of the bonds that hold us together





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Khloe Kardashian Reality Show Hulu The Girls Malika Haqq Khadijah Haqq Mccray Olivia Pierson Natalie Halcro Yris Palmer Nicole Williams

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