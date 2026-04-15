Khloe Kardashian Slams Ex Lamar Odom for Discrediting Her After Netflix Doc Appearance

Khloe Kardashian expresses deep hurt and anger towards ex-husband Lamar Odom after he publicly disputed her account of his near-fatal overdose and recovery in his new Netflix documentary, Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom. Kardashian, who participated in the documentary at Odom's request, feels betrayed by his recent interviews where he credited divine intervention for his recovery and challenged her role.

Khloe Kardashian has publicly expressed her deep disappointment and frustration with her ex-husband Lamar Odom , following his recent interview where he seemingly contradicted and discredited her statements. The dispute arose after Kardashian's candid appearance in Odom's new Netflix documentary, Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom .

In the documentary, the 41-year-old reality television personality made a rare contribution, recounting the tumultuous nature of their marriage and the profoundly difficult period after Odom's near-fatal overdose in 2015. She detailed how she postponed their divorce proceedings to remain by his side and support his recovery after he was discovered unresponsive at a brothel near Las Vegas.

However, in the wake of the documentary's release, Odom, aged 46, contested several of Kardashian's assertions. During a significant interview on the Today show on April 6, he challenged details surrounding his overdose, particularly Kardashian's account that his father, Joe Odom, had advised her not to place him on life support. Lamar vehemently denied this, stating unequivocally that he could never imagine his father uttering such words. More controversially, Odom attributed his recovery to divine intervention rather than the care provided by his ex-wife.

This led Kardashian to address the situation on her podcast, Khloe in Wonderland, on Wednesday. On her podcast, Kardashian voiced her sense of being deceived, admitting she felt foolish and angry about her involvement in the documentary. She explained her initial reluctance and her decision to participate, based on assurances that the project would be a positive representation. She stated, I feel so dumb, adding, I’m pissed that I’m even involved. Kardashian elaborated on her feelings of betrayal, revealing that she had been attempting to move past her history with Odom. I was done with this. I'm like, I'm never going to do another Lamar thing again, cause I'm all good. But now Lamar is doing press annoyed with me. Claiming or insinuating that I’m a liar, all these things, discrediting me, saying that I wasn’t the one that helped him.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star disclosed that Lamar and his team had initially approached her about participating in the documentary. She spent months considering the request before agreeing. Her primary condition was ensuring the documentary would be a positive piece, as she did not want to revisit negativity. According to Kardashian, she was repeatedly assured by everyone involved, including Netflix, that the documentary would be highly positive and that Odom himself was initiating the project. Netflix even conveyed that they could not complete the documentary without her input, which ultimately prompted her consent. I feel so dumb, Kardashian admitted, adding she was pissed that I’m even involved in the documentary at all. I willingly do the Netflix thing for Lamar. I'm not getting paid one penny to do this. I have no dog in this fight. It doesn't matter to me if this documentary is made or not made. I don't care. And it's also not something I really want to talk about anymore.

Kardashian expressed her bewilderment at Odom's current stance. All I did was tell the story that I was asked by you to tell, but now to, like, play in my face and now to act like I didn't do any of the things I did and insinuate I'm a liar is crazy. She concluded, I feel played. The mother of two candidly discussed the emotional toll of reliving the trauma of her marriage and Odom's struggles. Do people think I like talking about this all day long? No, it's traumatic. I would never expose someone that was not for me to expose. I kept all of that to myself for 11 years, or whenever that was. I was asked by Lamar to do this documentary. I did it for him.

Kardashian suggested that Odom might not have been adequately prepared for the public's reaction to the documentary and is now seemingly attempting to tarnish her reputation. For years, he was singing my praises, all this. I don't even need you to sing my praises. But you're not now going to s--- on me or now play in my face because you don't like the reaction and the response from the public. The Daily Mail has reached out to Odom's representatives for comment. In the documentary, Kardashian recounts the harrowing moments following Odom’s overdose, including her visit to the hospital where she met with Lamar’s father Joe Odom after hearing the devastating news. Odom has shared that, after his overdose, he survived 12 strokes and six heart attacks during his three-day coma. Describing the scene at the hospital, Kardashian says in the documentary, So we get to the hospital. His dad was there





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