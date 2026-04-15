Khloe Kardashian Slams Lamar Odom for 'Discrediting' Her After Netflix Documentary Appearance

Khloe Kardashian expresses her frustration and feelings of being 'played' after her ex-husband Lamar Odom appeared to contradict her account of his near-fatal overdose and recovery during recent interviews, following her candid participation in his Netflix documentary. Kardashian stated she agreed to appear in 'Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom' with the understanding it would be a positive portrayal and that she was not compensated, only to have Odom later dispute her contributions to his recovery, attributing it instead to divine intervention.

Khloe Kardashian has publicly voiced her disappointment and anger towards her ex-husband, Lamar Odom , following his recent interviews where he seemingly undermined her contributions and recollections related to his past struggles. The television personality made a rare appearance in Odom's new Netflix documentary, 'Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom ,' offering a candid perspective on their tumultuous marriage and the critical period after his near-fatal overdose in 2015.

In the documentary, Kardashian detailed how she postponed their divorce proceedings to provide support and care during Odom's recovery after he was discovered unconscious at a brothel near Las Vegas. However, in the wake of the documentary's release, Odom, 46, has expressed dissent regarding several aspects of Kardashian's narrative. During a notable interview on the Today show on April 6, he contested specifics of the overdose incident. Most critically, he refuted Kardashian's assertion that his father, Joe Odom, had advised her against placing him on life support, a claim he vehemently denied, stating he could not fathom his father making such a statement.

Even more contentiously, Odom credited his recovery to spiritual intervention rather than the direct care and efforts of his former wife. This divergence in their accounts prompted Kardashian to respond on her podcast, 'Khloe in Wonder Land,' on Wednesday. On her podcast, Kardashian admitted to feeling foolish and expressed her regret at being involved in the documentary at all. She conveyed her annoyance, stating, 'I feel so dumb,' and added that she was 'pissed that I’m even involved' in the documentary.

She elaborated on her frustration, explaining, 'I think what’s pissing me off is, we did this, all good. I was done with this. I’m like, I’m never going to do another Lamar thing again, ‘cause I’m all good.' Kardashian revealed that the initial outreach for her participation in the documentary came from Lamar and his team, a decision she spent months contemplating before agreeing. She emphasized her condition for involvement: 'I said, ‘I want to make sure this is a positive piece. I don’t really want to go down this road if it's negative. He’s been through enough.’’

According to Kardashian, assurances were provided by all parties involved that the portrayal would be overwhelmingly positive. 'Everyone was like, ‘No, it’s amazing. It’s going to be really positive. He’s the one doing it. He’s the one asking,’’ she recounted. Even Netflix reportedly communicated their inability to finalize the documentary without her input, which ultimately swayed her decision. 'I feel so dumb,' Kardashian admitted again, reiterating her displeasure at her involvement. 'I willingly do the Netflix thing for Lamar. I’m not getting paid one penny to do this. I have no dog in this fight. It doesn’t matter to me if this documentary is made or not made. I don’t care. And it’s also not something I really want to talk about anymore.'

Kardashian further expressed her bewilderment at the turn of events. 'All I did was tell the story that I was asked by you to tell, but now to, like, play in my face and now to act like I didn’t do any of the things I did and insinuate I’m a liar is crazy.' She felt betrayed, stating, 'I feel played.' The mother of two then candidly discussed the emotional toll of revisiting the trauma associated with her marriage and Odom's health crisis. 'Do people think I like talking about this all day long? No, it’s traumatic,' she asserted. 'I would never expose someone that was not for me to expose. I kept all of that to myself for 11 years, or whenever that was. I was asked by Lamar to do this documentary. I did it for him.'

Kardashian speculated that Odom might not have been adequately prepared for the public's reception of the documentary and is now seemingly attempting to tarnish her reputation. In the documentary, Kardashian revisits the distressing moments following Odom’s overdose, including her arrival at the hospital and her meeting with Lamar’s father, Joe Odom, after receiving the devastating news. 'For years, he was singing my praises, all this. I don’t even need you to sing my praises. But you’re not now going to s--- on me or now play in my face because you don’t like the reaction and the response from the public,' she stated.

Representatives for Odom have been contacted by the Daily Mail for comment. The documentary includes Kardashian’s account of meeting Joe Odom at the hospital. Odom himself has shared that he survived 12 strokes and six heart attacks during his three-day coma following his overdose.





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