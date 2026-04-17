Khloé Kardashian Stuns in White Amidst Post-Documentary Drama with Ex Lamar Odom

Khloé Kardashian showcased her glamorous style in a white dress on Instagram, just days after publicly addressing claims made by her ex-husband, Lamar Odom, regarding his Netflix documentary about his life and overdose.

Khloé Kardashian captivated fans on Thursday with an Instagram post showcasing her in a stunning, ethereal white gown. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians personality, 41, exuded elegance in a strapless, ankle-length dress that accentuated her figure. Elevating her stature, she paired the ensemble with sky-high white stilettos, and her hair was styled in soft, flowing waves. Kardashian struck a series of striking poses on a balcony, with a sun-drenched landscape stretching out behind her.

This radiant appearance follows a recent public disagreement with her ex-husband, Lamar Odom. Odom, 46, appeared to challenge some of Kardashian's statements made during his new Netflix documentary, Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom. The reality star had made a notable appearance in the film, sharing intimate details about their challenging marriage and the difficult period after Odom's near-fatal overdose in 2015. In the documentary, Kardashian recounted how she suspended their divorce proceedings to provide support for Odom during his recovery after he was found unresponsive at a Nevada brothel. However, after the documentary's release, Odom publicly contested certain aspects of Kardashian's narrative. During a prominent interview on the Today show on April 6, he disputed specific details of his overdose, including Kardashian's assertion that his father, Joe Odom, had advised her against placing him on life support. Odom vehemently denied this, stating he could never imagine his father making such a statement. Adding to the controversy, Odom attributed his recovery to divine intervention rather than the care provided by his ex-wife. This led Kardashian to address the situation on her podcast, Khloe in Wonder Land, earlier this week. She expressed feelings of embarrassment and frustration, admitting, I feel so dumb, and I'm p***ed that I'm even involved in this documentary at all. Kardashian elaborated on her exasperation, explaining, I thought we had moved past this. I was done with all of it. I told myself I would never participate in another Lamar project again because I was completely over it. Now, Lamar is out there doing interviews and seems annoyed with me, claiming or suggesting that I'm a liar and discrediting me, insinuating that I wasn't the one who helped him. She revealed that Odom and his team had initially approached her about participating in the documentary, a decision she deliberated over for months before agreeing. Kardashian emphasized her desire for the project to be a positive reflection. I said, I want to make sure this is a positive piece. I don't really want to go down this road if it's negative. He's been through enough. According to Kardashian, she was assured by all parties involved that the documentary would present a positive portrayal. Everyone was like, 'No, it's amazing. It's going to be really positive. He's the one doing it. He's the one asking.' Even Netflix reportedly played a role in her decision, with a representative telling her they couldn't 'finish without ,' which ultimately persuaded her to give her consent to appear. The situation highlights the complexities that can arise when personal histories are revisited and presented publicly, particularly involving past relationships and significant life events





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