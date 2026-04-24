Khloe Kardashian to Produce New Reality Show 'The Girls' Featuring Her Closest Friends

Khloe Kardashian is executive producing a new Hulu reality series, 'The Girls,' which will follow the lives of her inner circle of best friends: Malika Haqq, Khadijah Haqq McCray, Olivia Pierson, Natalie Halcro, Yris Palmer, and Nicole Williams. The show is set to premiere in late 2026.

Khloe Kardashian is expanding her presence in the reality television landscape, not as a central figure this time, but as the driving force behind a brand new series titled ' The Girls .

' Set to premiere on Hulu in late 2026, the show promises an intimate look into the lives of Khloe’s closest companions – a dynamic group of women she affectionately refers to as her chosen family. While Khloe will appear in the series, she will primarily serve as an executive producer, allowing the spotlight to shine on her inner circle.

The announcement was made at Hulu’s Get Real House Live event on April 22nd, where Khloe enthusiastically introduced the concept to the audience. She described her friends as ‘moms, moguls, and my girls,’ expressing her excitement for viewers to get to know them as well. The teaser trailer hints at a show brimming with unfiltered moments, describing the group as ‘wild and absolutely unhinged,’ while also highlighting their close relationships with Khloe’s famous siblings.

The core cast of 'The Girls' includes Malika Haqq, Khadijah Haqq McCray, Olivia Pierson, Natalie Halcro, Yris Palmer, and Nicole Williams. The series is poised to offer a multifaceted portrayal of modern womanhood, delving into the complexities of raising children, navigating the demands of running businesses, and maintaining strong friendships amidst the chaos of daily life. Viewers can anticipate witnessing everything from the raw honesty of group chats to the excitement of surprise proposals and the challenges of solo parenting.

The show won’t shy away from portraying the inevitable ‘growing pains’ and will also showcase glamorous getaways, offering a balance between relatable struggles and aspirational moments. Malika Haqq, a prominent member of the group, has already described them as the ‘Kardashian-Jenner OG squad,’ emphasizing their long-standing history and unwavering support for one another.

She highlighted that their bond has been a constant throughout significant life events – celebrations, hardships, and everything in between – and that their dynamic has always been inherently entertaining. According to reports from The Hollywood Reporter, Khloe recognized the captivating nature of their friendship and decided it was a story worth sharing with a wider audience.

Khloe’s admission that the group has its ‘issues’ suggests a commitment to authenticity, and she believes this is precisely what will resonate with viewers. She likened their relationship to that of real sisters, acknowledging the inevitable conflicts but emphasizing the enduring love and connection that binds them together. Khloe’s deep affection for Malika and Khadijah Haqq, twins who have been integral to her life for years, is well-documented.

In a heartfelt Instagram post from 2024, she referred to them as her ‘safe space,’ expressing gratitude for their unwavering support and companionship since their teenage years. She described an instant connection with the sisters, a bond that has only strengthened over time, leading to a ‘triplet’ dynamic that has remained constant throughout the years.

This long-standing relationship underscores the genuine nature of 'The Girls' and suggests a level of vulnerability and honesty that will set it apart from other reality shows. While Khloe’s sisters – Kourtney, Kendall, Kylie, and Kim – are not expected to be central figures in the series, their presence is likely to be felt given the close-knit nature of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

The show’s focus on Khloe’s chosen family offers a refreshing perspective, shifting the narrative away from the traditional family dynamics often explored in reality television.

'The Girls' promises to be a captivating and relatable portrayal of female friendship, offering viewers a glimpse into the lives of women who are navigating the complexities of modern life with humor, honesty, and unwavering support for one another. The anticipation for the show’s premiere in 2026 is building, as fans eagerly await the opportunity to meet Khloe’s ‘girls’ and witness their unfiltered world





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Khloe Kardashian Reality Show Hulu The Girls Malika Haqq Khadijah Haqq Mccray Olivia Pierson Natalie Halcro Yris Palmer Nicole Williams

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