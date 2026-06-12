Kiefer Sutherland Sued by Uber Driver Over Alleged Assault in Los Angeles

Actor Kiefer Sutherland is being sued by an Uber driver who claims the actor assaulted him, threatened to kill him, and caused multiple injuries during a ride in January. The lawsuit details an altercation where Sutherland, allegedly intoxicated, became hostile and attacked the driver, leading to his arrest. Authorities continue to investigate while Sutherland's past legal issues are noted.

Kiefer Sutherland is facing a lawsuit from an Uber driver, Rafael Manvelyan, who alleges that the actor assaulted him during a ride in Los Angeles in January.

The incident reportedly occurred near the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue when Sutherland, described as visibly intoxicated, became agitated due to communication barriers. According to the lawsuit, Sutherland yelled and was verbally abusive before allegedly attacking Manvelyan while he was driving, striking him repeatedly in the head, face, neck, and upper body with closed fists.

The driver further claims that Sutherland put him in a chokehold and threatened to kill him, pursuing him down the street after he fled the vehicle. Manvelyan asserts that part of the assault was captured on his dashcam and that witnesses were present. He states he suffered multiple injuries, including bruises and swelling visible to police upon their arrival, and lists injuries to his head, face, neck, cervical spine, right shoulder, thoracic spine, lumbar spine, nervous system, and psychological trauma.

Manvelyan is suing for assault and battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and negligence, seeking unspecified damages. His attorney, Mitra Sabouri, emphasized that Manvelyan is a private citizen who did not seek publicity and will allow the court process to address the evidence. Following the incident, Sutherland was arrested on suspicion of criminal threats and held at the LAPD's Hollywood division before being released on a $50,000 bond.

Authorities noted that the driver did not sustain injuries requiring medical treatment at the scene, though the LAPD confirmed the investigation is ongoing. Sutherland has a history of legal issues, including a 2007 DUI conviction that resulted in 48 days in jail due to a prior offense, and a 2009 assault charge that was later dropped after he apologized. He has previously spoken about his struggles with alcohol.

Representatives for Sutherland have been contacted for comment but have not yet responded





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Kiefer Sutherland Uber Driver Lawsuit Los Angeles Assault Celebrity Legal Issues DUI History

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