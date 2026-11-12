Kiel Sanderson Jailed For Donna Smith Death By Dangerous Driving

Kiel Sanderson receives over seven years for killing Donna Smith in Bradford. Read how the violent argument led to her tragic death and the subsequent arson attempt.

Kiel Sanderson, a 40-year-old driver, has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison for the fatal hit-and-run of Donna Smith, a 48-year-old mother, in Bradford, West Yorkshire. The incident, which occurred in August last year, involved a violent argument that escalated into a deadly collision outside Smith's home, witnessed by her two young sons.

The Fatal Collision And Arson Attempt

Donna Smith was fatally struck by Sanderson after a heated dispute took place outside her residence. Following the impact, Sanderson reversed his vehicle over Smith before setting his car on fire in an apparent attempt to destroy evidence. The brutal nature of the attack was witnessed by horrified onlookers, including Smith's children, who watched the events unfold in full view.

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Police investigation revealed that Sanderson made a conscious effort to obscure the truth of the accident by burning his vehicle. Despite this attempt to hinder the inquiry, evidence presented during the trial highlighted the shocking circumstances surrounding Smith's death. The prosecution successfully demonstrated that Sanderson was driving dangerously and recklessly during the confrontation.

Court Verdict And Specific Sentence Details

At Bradford Crown Court, Kiel Sanderson was found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving. He had already admitted to perverting the course of justice due to his actions after the collision. The judge imposed a custodial sentence of seven years and two months, reflecting the severity of the crime and the distress caused to the victim's family.

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In addition to the prison term, Sanderson was disqualified from driving for eight years and seven months. The court also mandated that he must pass an extended re-test before he can apply for his driving license to be restored. These additional penalties were designed to ensure public safety and prevent recidivism given the dangerous nature of his driving behavior.

Family Tribute And Police Statement

Donna Smith's family released a poignant statement following the sentencing, noting that no sentence could bring their loved one back. They described Smith as a daughter and a mother to her two sons, emphasizing how much she was missed. The family expressed that it had been particularly hard to come to terms with the tragic and sudden manner of her death.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Stacey Atkinson of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team commented on the devastating impact of the incident. She stated that thoughts remained with Smith's family and thanked the witnesses who came forward. Atkinson noted that while the conviction brought accountability, it could not undo the pain suffered by those who lost Donna.

Impact On Community And Justice Process

The case has drawn significant attention in West Yorkshire due to the traumatic nature of the event. Detective Chief Inspector Stacey Atkinson recognized the professionalism of everyone involved in securing justice for Donna Smith. She acknowledged that the verdict provides a measure of closure for a family continuing to deal with their devastating loss.

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Donna Smith's family thanked the police investigation team for their dedication and hard work. Their tribute highlighted the difficulty of the past year as they processed the news of Smith's death. The community now moves forward with the knowledge that the responsible party has been held accountable for his actions through the legal system.