Kieran Hayler Cleared of Rape Charges After Trial Against Ex-Wife Katie Price

Kieran Hayler was found not guilty of raping a 13-year-old girl, ending five years of legal turmoil with ex-wife Katie Price. He described the trial as a smear campaign and prioritized family over celebration.

Kieran Hayler has been found not guilty of three counts of rape and one count of sexual assault involving a 13-year-old girl in West Sussex in 2016. The verdict, delivered last month at Lewes Crown Court, concludes a prolonged legal battle that Hayler described as five years of hell. He was also acquitted of four alternative counts of sexual activity with a child. The personal trainer has now broken his silence regarding the ordeal, attributing the charges to a deliberate smear campaign orchestrated by his ex-wife, Katie Price.

Allegations and Smear Campaign Claims

Hayler told jurors that the charges were part of a narrative directed by Katie Price, whom he accused of controlling the lives of those around her. He stated that she acts as her own boss and directs the narrative in her life, her ex's lives, and her friends' lives. According to Hayler, if anyone deviates from her established narrative, trouble follows, which is where the revenge starts. He maintained throughout the trial that the case was primarily about his personal feud with Ms. Price. In her evidence, Katie Price denied being angry and vengeful. Hayler expressed that he had to build a thick skin over many years to endure her abuse, threats, and allegations without being able to respond.

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Legal Arguments and Witness Assessment

During the proceedings, a significant legal dispute arose regarding the evidence provided by Katie Price. Hayler's barrister, Arlette Piercy, submitted a legal application to the judge arguing that the evidence given by Ms. Price resulted in an overwhelming tsunami of prejudice. Ms. Piercy argued that Ms. Price made a deliberate, malicious, and premeditated attempt to bring down the trial. However, Judge Mark van der Zwart dismissed this legal bid. Despite rejecting the application to stop the trial, the judge ruled that Ms. Price was what barristers of a previous generation would have called a dangerous witness. This judicial assessment highlighted the complex dynamics of credibility that the jury had to navigate during the hearing.

Marriage Timeline and Personal Toll

The relationship between Kieran Hayler and Katie Price was brief and tumultuous before their eventual split. The couple were together for just five weeks before they got engaged and tied the knot in the Bahamas in January 2013. Hayler revealed that by halfway through that year, trust had gone on both sides in the marriage. However, the couple did not split up until 2018 when he moved out of their shared home. They officially divorced in 2021. Hayler described waiting for the verdict as the lowest point of his life, noting that he had packed his bag to take to prison. He stated that he had just gone through the three worst weeks of his life and endured five years of hell over something he never did.

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Verdict Reaction and Family Priorities

Upon hearing the not guilty verdicts, Kieran Hayler's immediate reaction was focused on his family rather than public celebration. He stated that the first thing he did after being found not guilty was to pick his son up from school. He explained that when he left court, he did not go and celebrate. Instead, he got in the car and drove straight to the school to retrieve his child. Hayler emphasized that for him, the most important thing was not about a celebration of being innocent, but about being able to be a dad. This response underscored his desire to return to normal family life after the intense legal scrutiny.

Police Statement and Next Steps

Following the conclusion of the trial and the not guilty verdicts, law enforcement officials issued a statement regarding the future of the case. A Sussex Police spokeswoman said that the force will now take some time to consult the victim and witnesses in the case. They will also consult with their partners to determine the next steps. This procedural step indicates that while the criminal trial has ended, the police are still engaging with all parties involved to assess any further actions or support needed. The verdict brings an end to the immediate legal proceedings for Kieran Hayler, allowing him to move forward with his life and parenting responsibilities.