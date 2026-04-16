Killer Celebrates Fatal Drug Deal Stabbing with Fist-Bumps on London Bus

Dino Donaldson has been convicted of murdering university student Anojan Gnaneswaran following a drug deal gone wrong. Disturbing footage captured Donaldson laughing and fist-bumping on a bus just an hour after fatally stabbing the 21-year-old accounting student. He was later heard boasting about the attack on a Ring doorbell recording. The victim's family has paid a heartfelt tribute to their 'much-loved son and brother,' a karate champion with a bright future.

Chilling footage has emerged showing Dino Donaldson, a convicted murderer, exhibiting a disturbing lack of remorse on a London bus approximately an hour after he fatally stabbed 21-year-old university student Anojan Gnaneswaran. The attack occurred at Strawberry Hill station in Twickenham during a drug deal that escalated into violence.

In the immediate aftermath of the stabbing, Donaldson was captured on a Ring doorbell near the scene, audibly bragging about his actions to an associate. The recording clearly captures him saying, 'I stabbed a man in his back bro, I stabbed him through the back bruv - I stabbed him fully. I watched it and I felt it go in him. Yeah?' This callous confession underscores the brutal nature of the crime.

Following this, Donaldson boarded the N87 night bus, where security cameras documented him laughing and smiling. The video also shows him reaching out to a fellow passenger, culminating in an exchange of a fist-bump, a gesture of camaraderie that stands in stark contrast to the life he had just taken.

Donaldson, who hails from Ealing, was apprehended by detectives from the British Transport Police's Major, Serious and Organised Crime (MSOC) team. After a comprehensive four-week trial at the Old Bailey, a jury found him guilty of murder and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, a verdict delivered yesterday.

The incident unfolded on the evening of January 8, 2024, when two groups reportedly arranged to exchange £50 for ten MDMA tablets at Strawberry Hill station. Donaldson arrived with three other individuals shortly after 10 pm, with Mr. Gnaneswaran arriving about an hour later. An argument ensued between the two parties, leading Mr. Gnaneswaran to summon his brother and two others to the station. The dispute intensified on the platform, at which point Donaldson produced a long knife from his waistband. He then pursued the group, ultimately catching up with Mr. Gnaneswaran on the railway tracks and inflicting stab wounds to his chest, abdomen, and thigh.

Mr. Gnaneswaran's brother immediately called emergency services and initiated CPR until paramedics arrived. Tragically, Mr. Gnaneswaran succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

British Transport Police detectives meticulously tracked Donaldson's movements following the attack through a series of CCTV recordings as he fled from Twickenham to Kingston Upon Thames. A subsequent search of the murder scene led to the discovery of the murder weapon and a black glove concealed within a tree. Forensic analysis of these items revealed DNA belonging to both Donaldson and the victim, Anojan Gnaneswaran.

Officers executed a raid on Donaldson's residence on January 11, 2024, where they discovered him hiding inside a cupboard. Further investigation of his bedroom uncovered a significant quantity of crack cocaine and heroin, totaling 74 individual wraps with an estimated street value exceeding £1,000, indicating his involvement in drug trafficking.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Attwell of BTP described the events as a tragic end to a young man's life, brought about by a 'remorseless thug' in a dispute over drugs. He highlighted Donaldson's cowardice in arming himself with a knife and his continued refusal to accept responsibility for his actions. Attwell expressed hope that the jury's verdict would provide some measure of closure to Anojan's grieving family, emphasizing that justice has been served through their extensive investigation.

The family of Anojan Gnaneswaran has issued a poignant tribute, describing him as their 'much-loved son and brother.' Anojan was not only a dedicated accounting and finance student in his third year of university, brimming with excitement for his future, but also a highly accomplished athlete. He held a first-dan black belt in karate and had proudly represented his country at both World and European championships. His family expressed profound sorrow, stating that he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Dino Donaldson is scheduled to be sentenced on June 19, where he will face an automatic life sentence for his crime.

This tragic case serves as a stark reminder of the devastating consequences of violent crime, particularly when intertwined with drug-related activities. The chilling indifference displayed by the perpetrator in the hours following the murder is particularly disturbing. The investigation highlighted the critical role of CCTV and forensic evidence in bringing perpetrators to justice.

The British Transport Police's diligent work in tracing Donaldson's movements and meticulously gathering evidence played a crucial part in securing the conviction. The loss of Anojan Gnaneswaran, a promising young student and accomplished sportsman, is a profound tragedy for his family and the wider community. His aspirations for the future were cruelly cut short by a senseless act of violence.

The emphasis on the family's tribute underscores the human cost of such crimes, moving beyond the legal proceedings to the deep personal grief experienced by those left behind. The legal process, while often lengthy, aims to provide accountability and a measure of justice, even though it can never truly replace the life lost. The sentence of life imprisonment will ensure that Donaldson is held accountable for his actions and prevented from inflicting further harm





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