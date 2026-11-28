NSW Supreme Court finds Beau Lamarre-Condon guilty of murdering Jesse Baird and Luke Davies. Investigation reveals he used stalking techniques learned while chasing A-listers in Sydney to plan the crimes.

The New South Wales Supreme Court convicted former senior constable Beau Lamarre-Condon of fatally shooting his ex-partner Jesse Baird and Baird's new partner Luke Davies. The murders occurred inside a Paddington terrace on February 19, 2024. Jurors determined that Lamarre-Condon used his police firearm to kill both men after a jealous obsession drove him to commit the violence.

Stalking Skills From Celebrity Chasing

Beau Lamarre-Condon developed the precise stalking methodologies used in the murders while pursuing interactions with global celebrities in Sydney. He spent years tracking the movements of A-listers including the Kardashians, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, and Paris Hilton during their visits to Australia. A professional photographer who worked with him testified that these activities honed the patience and surveillance techniques that later enabled the crimes. The expert noted that waiting three hours outside a home was nothing compared to the extensive time Lamarre-Condon spent waiting for stars at hotels or venues.

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Deception And Police Training Used

On the day of the killings, Beau Lamarre-Condon drove to Jesse Baird's residence in a rental car registered to his mother. He disguised himself as an Uber Eats delivery rider and waited outside the property for three hours. He remained hidden until Baird's housemates had departed, allowing him sole access to the house. A photographer acquaintance stated that Lamarre-Condon understood security protocols and human routines due to his time moving among professional paparazzi. The witness explained that combining this experience with Lamarre-Condon's official police training made the calculated nature of the attack unsurprising.

Desire For Fame Influenced Actions

Beau Lamarre-Condon deeply desired celebrity status and frequently engaged in elaborate photoshoots to project an image of wealth and power. He commissioned a photographer to take images of himself in designer gear, often paying several hundred dollars for these sessions. One prominent shoot featured him posing next to a Rolls-Royce convertible in a James Bond-style tuxedo. Another set showed him shirtless at Bondi Beach wearing various swimwear for his brand, Ivy Beau. These activities were driven by a dream of being a famous figure rather than a focus on his duties as a law enforcement officer.

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Photographer Warned Of Obsessive Behavior

The unnamed photographer, who had previously worked with Lamarre-Condon, expressed shock when he learned of the murders. Four days prior to the event, on February 15, 2024, Lamarre-Condon approached the photographer while he was attempting to photograph Kourtney Kardashian. Lamarre-Condon was eager to take selfies, displaying the typical enthusiasm of a super fan. The photographer recalled feeling unnerved by this encounter because he believed Lamarre-Condon might have been planning the violent plot against Jesse Baird at that very moment.

Costly Photoshoots And Testimony

Lamarre-Condon invested heavily in his image, paying for promotional material to enhance his perceived status. For his birthday in mid-2023, he spent approximately $150 on photos of himself walking out of the Sydney restaurant Chin Chin with a glamorous companion. That same companion eventually provided testimony against him during the murder trial. He also organized casual shoots at Bondi and posed in his police uniform with his patrol car. The photographer described Lamarre-Condon as highly organized, often arriving at sessions with multiple outfit changes and specific instructions for the poses.