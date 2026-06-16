Killer Couple Missed Opportunities to Save Baby

Jamie Varley and John McGowan-Fazakerley were given little Preston Davey to look after, but they physically, psychologically and sexually assaulted him under the noses of social workers. A post-mortem examination found Preston suffered more than 40 injuries, including 30 visible bruises and serious internal injuries to his throat and bottom.

Serious questions are being asked about the scrutiny faced by Jamie Varley , 37, and his boyfriend, John McGowan-Fazakerley, 32, after they were given little Preston Davey to look after.

Over a period of four months, the pair physically, psychologically and sexually assaulted the child under the noses of social workers. Varley was said to have treated Preston as his 'plaything'. One senior social worker questioned whether officials had been manipulated by the middle-class couple - who both had professional jobs, were articulate and lived a seemingly respectable lifestyle - or if they were blinded by political correctness and a desire to promote diversity.

'Questions need to be asked about whether these men were sufficiently challenged,' the source said. 'Social workers can find it difficult to confront same-sex adoptive parents due to a fear of being seen as politically incorrect. ' Preston's birth grandmother, Debbie Davey, 66, suggested that worries about homophobia may have clouded the judgment of those supposed to be supervising his care as at least eight opportunities to protect him were missed.

'Social services might have been hesitant to take action when they saw Preston because they may have been accused of being homophobic,' Mrs Davey said. 'They didn't see through and see what was going on. ' A post-mortem examination found Preston, who was just 13 months old when he died, suffered more than 40 injuries, including 30 visible bruises and serious internal injuries to his throat and bottom.

The couple's manipulative behavior was evident in the way they handled the situation, with Varley lying to police and McGowan-Fazakerley remaining emotionless during the trial. A jury took 13 hours to convict Varley of murder, while McGowan-Fazakerley was found guilty of sexual assault, two counts of cruelty and allowing Preston's death. They will be sentenced on Thursday.

The case raises serious questions about the ability of social services to protect vulnerable children and the impact of political correctness on their decision-making. The fact that Varley was a textiles teacher and safeguarding lead at a comprehensive school, and McGowan-Fazakerley was an accounts manager for a finance firm, adds to the sense of betrayal and outrage. The case highlights the need for a more robust system of checks and balances to prevent such atrocities from happening in the future





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Jamie Varley John Mcgowan-Fazakerley Preston Davey Child Abuse Murder Sexual Assault Cruelty

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