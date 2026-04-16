Killer Filmed Laughing on London Bus an Hour After Fatal Stabbing

Dino Donaldson was found guilty of murder and drug offenses after fatally stabbing university student Anojan Gnaneswaran during a drug deal gone wrong. Footage shows Donaldson laughing and fist-bumping on a bus an hour after the murder, and a Ring doorbell recording captured him boasting about the stabbing.

Dino Donaldson, a man responsible for the fatal stabbing of 21-year-old university student Anojan Gnaneswaran, was captured on London bus footage laughing and exchanging fist-bumps just an hour after the violent act. The murder occurred at Strawberry Hill station in Twickenham following a drug deal that escalated into a deadly confrontation. Minutes after the stabbing, Donaldson inadvertently triggered a Ring doorbell camera near the crime scene.

On the recording, he was audibly boasting about the murder to an associate, stating, I stabbed a man in his back bro, I stabbed him through the back bruv - I stabbed him fully. I watched it and I felt it go in him. Yeah? Following this chilling admission, Donaldson boarded the N87 night bus. Footage from an on-board camera clearly shows him laughing and smiling. He is also seen reaching out to shake someone's hand, which then culminates in a fist-bump. Donaldson, who hails from Ealing, was apprehended by detectives from the British Transport Police's Major, Serious and Organised Crime (MSOC) team. After a four-week trial, a jury found him guilty of murder and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs. The court heard that the incident began with a planned exchange of £50 for 10 MDMA tablets between two groups of young men at Strawberry Hill station on the evening of January 8, 2024. Donaldson arrived with three others shortly after 10 PM, with Mr. Gnaneswaran arriving approximately an hour later. A dispute arose between the two parties. In response, Mr. Gnaneswaran summoned his brother, who arrived at the station accompanied by two other individuals. The argument intensified on the platform, at which point Donaldson produced a long knife from his waistband. He pursued the group, ultimately catching up with Mr. Gnaneswaran on the railway tracks. It was there that Donaldson inflicted multiple stab wounds to Mr. Gnaneswaran's chest, abdomen, and thigh. The victim's brother immediately contacted emergency services and commenced CPR until paramedics arrived and took over. Tragically, Mr. Gnaneswaran succumbed to his injuries at the scene. British Transport Police detectives meticulously tracked Donaldson's movements from Twickenham to Kingston Upon Thames using CCTV evidence in the aftermath of the attack. A subsequent search of the area led to the discovery of the murder weapon and a black glove in a tree near the crime scene. Forensic analysis confirmed the presence of both Donaldson's and Anojan's DNA on these items. Officers executed a raid on Donaldson's residence on January 11, 2024, finding him concealed within a cupboard. A further search of his bedroom revealed 74 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin, estimated to have a street value exceeding £1,000. Detective Chief Inspector Paul Attwell of the British Transport Police remarked on the case, stating that what began as a disagreement over a drug deal tragically culminated in the termination of a young man's life at the hands of a remorseless individual. He characterized Donaldson's actions as cowardly, highlighting his choice to arm himself with a knife and his persistent refusal to accept responsibility for his crime, a stance that was ultimately disproven by the jury's verdict. DCI Attwell expressed that Donaldson will be compelled to spend the remainder of his life contemplating his actions from within prison. He also conveyed that while no verdict can fully compensate for Anojan's loss, the outcome of the trial is hoped to offer his family a degree of closure and that justice has been served through their thorough investigation. Anojan Gnaneswaran's family have shared heartfelt tributes to their beloved son and brother. Anojan was a highly accomplished karate practitioner, holding a first-dan black belt, and had competed at both World and European championship levels. He was in his third year of university, pursuing a degree in accounting and finance, and was enthusiastically anticipating his future endeavors. His family emphasized his excellence in all sports and the profound sense of loss they feel. Donaldson is scheduled for sentencing on June 19





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