Killer Grins and Fist-Bumps on Bus an Hour After Fatal Stabbing

CCTV footage captured Dino Donaldson laughing and exchanging fist-bumps on a London bus approximately one hour after he fatally stabbed 21-year-old university student Anojan Gnaneswaran following a drug deal dispute. Donaldson was later found guilty of murder and drug offenses.

A chilling hour after fatally stabbing a university student, killer Dino Donaldson was captured on London bus footage laughing and exchanging fist-bumps. The 21-year-old accounting student and accomplished karate black belt, Anojan Gnaneswaran, met a violent end at Strawberry Hill station in Twickenham following a drug deal gone wrong. Incredibly, just five minutes after the brutal attack, Donaldson inadvertently activated a Ring doorbell near the scene.

The resulting recording captured him bragging about the murder to an associate, audibly stating, I stabbed a man in his back bro, I stabbed him through the back bruv - I stabbed him fully. I watched it and I felt it go in him. Yeah?. Following this confession, Donaldson boarded the N87 night bus. Onboard cameras clearly show him smiling and laughing, even reaching out to shake hands with another passenger before they shared a fist-bump. Donaldson, who hails from Ealing, was apprehended by detectives from the British Transport Police's Major, Serious and Organised Crime team. After a four-week trial, a jury found him guilty of murder and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs. The tragic events unfolded on the evening of January 8, 2024, when two groups arranged to exchange £50 worth of MDMA tablets at Strawberry Hill station. Donaldson and three companions arrived first, with Mr. Gnaneswaran arriving approximately an hour later. A dispute arose, escalating when Mr. Gnaneswaran summoned his brother and two friends. The confrontation moved to the platform, culminating in Donaldson brandishing a long knife he produced from his waistband. He pursued the group, ultimately catching up with Mr. Gnaneswaran on the railway tracks and inflicting fatal stab wounds to his chest, abdomen, and thigh. Despite immediate efforts by Mr. Gnaneswaran's brother to administer CPR and the swift arrival of paramedics, the young student succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Investigators meticulously traced Donaldson's escape route from Twickenham to Kingston Upon Thames using CCTV footage. A subsequent search located the murder weapon and a black glove discarded in a tree near the station. Forensic analysis confirmed the presence of both Donaldson's and Anojan's DNA on these items. Officers later raided Donaldson's residence on January 11, 2024, discovering him concealed within a cupboard. A further search of his bedroom revealed approximately 74 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin, estimated to have a street value exceeding £1,000. Detective Chief Inspector Paul Attwell of BTP commented on the case, describing it as an argument over a drug deal that tragically ended a young man's life at the hands of a remorseless individual. He highlighted Donaldson's cowardice in arming himself with a knife and his failure to accept responsibility for his actions, noting that the jury saw through his deceit. The officer added that Donaldson would spend the rest of his life contemplating his crime and that his upcoming sentencing would ensure a significant period of incarceration. While acknowledging that no verdict could truly compensate for Anojan's loss, he expressed hope that the outcome would offer some closure to his family and affirmed that justice had been served through their thorough investigation. The family of Anojan Gnaneswaran fondly remembered him as a much-loved son and brother, a gifted athlete who had achieved a first-dan black belt in karate and represented his country in world and European championships. He was in his third year of university, pursuing accounting and finance, and had been looking forward to his future. Donaldson is scheduled to be sentenced on June 19





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