Killers' Day Out: Scotland's Women's Jail Hosts Pamper Session and BBQ

A photo of 14 women smiling and relaxing at Scotland's only women's jail has sparked outrage, with the women being convicted of various heinous crimes, including murder. The women had a pamper session and BBQ, and also gave presentations about their experiences in prison.

The photo shows 14 women smiling happily at Scotland's only women's jail, but they are killers responsible for the deaths of 13 people and two unborn babies.

The women had a pamper session the day before, getting their hair and nails done, and then joined in the afternoon by two family members at a BBQ held in a garden designed by the jail's management. The women in the photo are convicted of various heinous crimes, including murder, and have been sentenced to life in prison. They include Michelle Kelly, who stabbed a 17-year-old boy to death, and Edith McAlinden, known as the 'house of blood' killer.

The women's smiles and relaxed demeanor in the photo have sparked outrage, with one source describing the scene as a 'killers' day out'. The women also gave presentations about their experiences in prison, including employment, education, and integrated case management. The presentations were held at the jail's St Margaret's Family Centre, and were attended by the women and their family members.

The photo and the presentations have sparked controversy, with some questioning the decision to allow the women to have such a pleasant and relaxed time in prison, especially given the severity of their crimes. The victims' families have expressed outrage and pain at the sight of the women smiling and relaxed, and have called for the relatives of those murdered to be allowed to attend the presentations and see how the pamper session and BBQ went.

The photo and the presentations have raised questions about the treatment of prisoners in Scotland and the balance between rehabilitation and punishment





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Scotland's Women's Jail Killers' Day Out Pamper Session BBQ Prisoners' Treatment Rehabilitation And Punishment

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