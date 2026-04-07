Kim Basinger's Rare Birthday Shout-Out to Alec Baldwin Stuns Fans After 24 Years

Kim Basinger surprised everyone with a public birthday message to ex-husband Alec Baldwin, 24 years after their divorce. This marks a significant moment, given their past relationship and the film they made together, 'The Marrying Man.'

In a surprising turn of events, Kim Basinger , the acclaimed actress, extended a rare public birthday greeting to her ex-husband, Alec Baldwin . This gesture, occurring a full 24 years after their highly publicized and complex divorce, sent ripples through the entertainment world. The Academy Award winner's Instagram post, celebrating the 35th anniversary of their shared film, ' The Marrying Man ,' included a warm birthday wish for Baldwin.

This unexpected show of goodwill marks a significant moment in their post-divorce relationship, especially considering the tumultuous nature of their past.\The genesis of their relationship can be traced back to the set of 'The Marrying Man,' a 1990 romantic comedy where they first crossed paths. The film itself, however, was not a critical or commercial success, earning less than half of its substantial budget. During the production, whispers of tension and difficulties on set swirled, with accusations of demands, delays, and directorial issues. Baldwin, reflecting on the experience later, described the film as the biggest mistake of his career, attributing many problems to the studio's actions. Basinger, meanwhile, denied accusations of unprofessional conduct during filming, indicating that the production environment was quite hostile. Despite the film's shortcomings, it became the foundation of their relationship, leading to marriage in 1993. The couple's relationship subsequently ended in a messy divorce finalized in 2002. Their split involved a contentious custody battle over their daughter, Ireland, which further fueled public interest and controversy surrounding their personal lives, especially after a leaked voicemail from Baldwin. He'd called his daughter 'a rude, thoughtless pig.'\Beyond the birthday message itself, this unexpected acknowledgement sparked curiosity about the current state of their relationship and the reasons behind such a gracious gesture. The entertainment world is often characterized by long-held grudges and professional rivalries, making Basinger's action all the more noteworthy. The two have continued to pursue separate careers, with Basinger focusing on her acting career and Baldwin remaining a prominent figure in film and television. The public response to the shout-out has been largely positive, with many people interpreting it as a sign of maturity, healing, and perhaps a desire for closure after a difficult period. Baldwin's response to the post, expressing surprise and gratitude, further underlined the unexpected nature of the exchange. This incident serves as a reminder that even after challenging separations, former partners can reach a place of civility and even genuine affection, especially when time has passed and new perspectives are gained





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Kim Basinger Alec Baldwin Divorce Birthday The Marrying Man Celebrity Relationships Hollywood

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Olivia Attwood Undergoes Stem Cell Therapy in South Korea, Following Kim Kardashian's LeadReality TV star Olivia Attwood has sought stem cell therapy in South Korea, mirroring Kim Kardashian's health journey. Attwood's decision comes after her split from Bradley Dack and her feelings of being 'lost'. The treatment, documented for her TV show, reflects a growing interest in stem cell therapy.

Read more »

Kim Kardashian and La La Anthony's Hulu Comedy Pilot Group Chat Rejected, New Projects AnnouncedHulu has rejected Kim Kardashian and La La Anthony's comedy pilot, Group Chat. However, the duo will now collaborate on a new comedy series with Tracy Oliver at Hulu. This news also comes with the knowledge of various other projects the pair are working on.

Read more »

Kim and Khloe Kardashian share how their family celebrated Easter including saucy photoshoot from Kylie JennerKim and Khloe Kardashian take their children to a teamLab Planets exhibit in Tokyo, Japan.

Read more »

Kim Jong Un's teenage daughter could be considered his successor, state media claimsKim Jong Un's daughter, thought to be named Kim Ju Ae, has been seen with her father at several high-profile events

Read more »

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Make Romance Instagram OfficialKim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have made their relationship Instagram official with a video from their recent trip to Tokyo. The video, shared by Hamilton, features Kardashian in the passenger seat of his Ferrari. The couple has been rumored to be dating since early February and have been spotted on multiple trips together, including in Europe, Utah, and Tokyo. Sources say their relationship is intense, and Kardashian's family approves.

Read more »

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Make Relationship Instagram OfficialReality TV star Kim Kardashian and Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton confirm their relationship with an Instagram video from Tokyo. The video shows Kardashian enjoying a ride with Hamilton in his Ferrari. The couple's romance has been the subject of rumors since February, with appearances at the Super Bowl and trips to Europe and Utah.

Read more »