Kim Cattrall attends Chelsea Flower Show with husband Russell Thomas for an exclusive preview

Kim Cattrall, the actress known for portraying the flirtatious Samantha Jones in Sex And The City, was seen at the Chelsea Flower Show alongside her husband Russell Thomas. The couple attended the four-day event as guests of the Royal Horticultural Society, making it a rare public appearance for them. Kim received an exclusive preview of the show, held on May 19-23, prior to its opening to the general public.

Sex And The City star Kim Cattrall was joined by husband Russell Thomas on Monday as the couple made a rare public appearance together at the Chelsea Flower Show .

The actress, best known for her starring role as highly sexed Samantha Jones in the hit HBO show, was given an early preview as the annual Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) event prepared to get underway at Royal Hospital Chelsea. The four day event gets underway from Tuesday, but Kim, 69, was among a handful of celebrities to be given an exclusive preview, 24-hours before it opens to the general public.

On a blustery day in the English capital, the actress could have been forgiven for expecting better weather after turning up in a powder pink blazer and cream slacks. Teaming the outfit with a cricket sweater and tan loafers, Kim looked summer ready as she posed for photos alongside her husband. Key features at this year's event will included a stunning Barbara Hepworth sculpture and a huge wooden carving of a Mother Nature figure from a fallen mature tree





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Chelsea Flower Show Kim Cattrall Samantha Jones Royal Horticultural Society Barbara Hepworth And Mother Nature Carvings

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Chelsea Flower Show Unveils Celebration of British Forests, Wetlands and the Return of GnomesThe Royal Horticultural Society (RHS), the charity behind the annual event, has lifted its ban on gnomes at Chelsea for only the second year in the show's history. Stars like Cate Blanchett and Queen guitarist Sir Brian May have decorated the quirky garden ornaments for fundraising.

Read more »

Sophie Raworth's rarely-seen husband who she briefly split withBBC News anchor and Chelsea Flower Show host Sophie Raworth is married with three children

Read more »

Celebrity style meets garden design at Chelsea 2026Designers from around the world showcase their gardens at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

Read more »

Celebrity Charges at the Chelsea Flower ShowA roundup of the most stylish celebrity attendees at day one of the Chelsea Flower Show in London, including Vogue Williams, Spencer Matthews, Dianne Buswell, Kate Garraway, Myleene Klass, and others.

Read more »