Kim Delaney Settles Lawsuit with Motorcyclist She Accused of Slamming Her Car Into His Motorcycle

The Emmy-winning actress has settled a lawsuit with a man who accused her of slamming her car into his motorcycle and leaving the scene in Los Angeles. The case was unconditionally settled on May 19. Delaney is known for her roles in NYPD Blue, Army Wives, General Hospital, and Chicago Fire.

NYPD Blue star Kim Delaney has settled a lawsuit with a man who accused her of slamming her car into his motorcycle before leaving the scene, more than three years ago.

Lawyers for the motorcyclist told Los Angeles Superior Court in documents reviewed by the Daily Mail that the case with Delaney, 64, had been unconditionally settled on May 19. The motorcyclist, whose name is Dzhamal Badalov, had previously told the court that the Emmy-winning actress struck him in a November 2022 incident on Venice Boulevard in Los Angeles.

Badalov said in a previous legal filing that Delaney, best known for playing Detective Diane Russell on the ABC police drama, had hit him while he was stationary on his bike while at a red light. Delaney initially attempted to leave the scene, Badalov said in a prior court filing, noting that he had been thrown from the bike in the collision. The Daily Mail has reached out to representatives for both parties for further comment on the story.

Pictured 2018 in Minneapolis After witnesses prevented her from departing, Badalov told the court that Delaney began speaking on the phone with someone who advised her to try and offer him cash to avoid contacting the authorities, which he declined to do. She then lied to police saying her car had broken down and she had gotten out to fix it, Badalov told the court.

Read BREAKING NEWS NYPD Blue star Kim Delaney's husband ARRESTED months after she was accused of trying to run him over At that point, the person speaking with Delaney advised her to leave the scene, which she did on her second attempt, Badalov told the court. Badalov said in court filings that Delaney's driving had been erratic, as she had been darting between lanes, leaving him to wonder if she had been sober in the incident.

Delaney, who's also been seen on TV shows such as Army Wives, General Hospital and Chicago Fire, told the court that she had not been intoxicated as alleged. She said she felt in peril due to her perceived celebrity status as she was surrounded by several people in the wake of the traffic incident. Delaney in April 2024 had been ordered by a court to serve 50 hours of community service, reports at the time indicated.

She had also been ordered to attend a program from the awareness group Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) in connection with the incident. Delaney is best known for playing Detective Diane Russell on the ABC police drama Delaney, who's been seen on shows such as Army Wives and General Hospital, pictured in 2021 According to legal docs, a request to fully dismiss the legal proceedings must be submitted to the court within a 45-day span.

A final status conference in the case is slated for June 2. Delaney’s complicated personal life has made headlines for more than two decades. She was arrested in Los Angeles in March of 2025 in connection with felony assault likely to cause great bodily injury following an incident with her estranged husband James Morgan.

Morgan - who was charged with misdemeanor domestic violence in that incident - told authorities the actress tried to strike him with her vehicle in the tense exchange. Delaney has also had alcohol-related legal issues dating back to 2002 when she was arrested in connection with suspicion of drunk driving in Malibu, California, eventually entering a no contest plea.

It also impacted her custody of son Jack Cortese, which she lost in 2005 when he was 15 due to his testimony that she had driven with him in the car while drunk





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