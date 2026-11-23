North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ignores US President Donald Trump for over a year. Insiders reveal snubbed calls and unopened letters as diplomatic ties collapse amid nuclear tensions.

North Korea n leader Kim Jong Un has reportedly ignored US President Donald Trump for more than one year, effectively ghosting the American commander-in-chief despite multiple high-level attempts to reestablish communication. This sustained diplomatic cold shoulder marks a sharp decline from the personal rapport that defined the first Trump administration and has left White House officials increasingly desperate to secure a meeting.

The Mechanics of Diplomatic Rejection

According to insiders speaking to the Wall Street Journal, the breakdown in contact began well over a year ago when President Trump attempted to reach Kim Jong Un via established diplomatic channels. These initial phone calls went unanswered, prompting the US President to draft a formal letter intended for the North Korean dictator. US officials then traveled to the Manhattan office of North Korea's permanent mission to the United Nations, waiting to hand the correspondence directly to a North Korean diplomat with strict orders that it be delivered to Kim.

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The resulting display of disregard was stark. A diplomat accepted the letter but subsequently discarded the unopened document in front of a US official, signaling an immediate and deliberate rejection of the overture. This incident exemplifies the current hostile stance adopted by the North Korean regime, which has seemingly prioritized internal military expansion over external diplomacy during this period of strained relations.

Contrasting Relationship Dynamics

This current animosity stands in stark contrast to the dynamic observed during Trump's first term in the White House. During that era, the two leaders met three times in person and shared a publicly affectionate relationship. In June 2019, Donald Trump made history by becoming the first sitting US president to enter North Korean territory. He famously described his connection with Kim Jong Un by stating they had fallen in love, a sentiment that fueled high expectations for diplomatic breakthroughs.

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However, the recent return to Asia for a multi-day summit in China highlighted the complete absence of this previous warmth. Despite over two dozen other world leaders making the effort to engage with President Trump during the summit, Kim Jong Un did not arrange a meeting. While Trump held high-stakes discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, Kim remained in Pyongyang, where state media captured him touring a product showroom at a factory under construction for school equipment and teaching aids.

Failed Concessions and Hardline Demands

Before the Asia tour began, sources indicated that US and North Korean officials engaged in a last-minute scramble to arrange face-to-face talks. The United States reportedly explored making historic concessions to bridge the divide, including the possibility of declaring an official end to the Korean War. This conflict ended in a vague armistice more than seven decades ago, maintained by a continuous US military presence in the region.

Further potential concessions included releasing a statement that neither formally recognized North Korea as a nuclear power nor called for the dismantlement of its nuclear program. In exchange, Washington sought caps on nuclear and missile testing and the opening of liaison offices as a precursor to formal diplomatic ties. However, Kim Jong Un ultimately set conditions that US officials deemed unacceptable, though the specific demands remain unclear.

Ongoing Strategic Focus and Future Outlook

While diplomatic channels remain frozen, Kim Jong Un has been visibly focused on strengthening North Korea's military capabilities and infrastructure. Earlier in the week preceding the China summit, he visited a ski resort and Mount Paektu. He also inspected a naval university, where he emphasized the critical importance of maritime defense, underscoring the regime's continued investment in its armed forces.

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When asked about the lack of progress, President Trump insisted the relationship still exists despite the lack of meetings. He told NBC News that too many previous meetings would not have worked and promised that a meeting would occur at some point. Conversely, Kim Yo-jong, Kim Jong Un's sister, issued a statement on November 4 leaving the door open for dialogue only if Washington abandons what she termed its hostile policy. Expert analysis from Kim Jae-chun of Sogang University suggests the two leaders remain fundamentally divided on the starting point for any future negotiations.