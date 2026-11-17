North Korean leader Kim Jong Un toured a new ski resort with his daughter Ju Ae days after Donald Trump hinted at fresh talks. Analysis of the visit and APEC context follows.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was photographed smoking and smiling while observing his daughter Ju Ae skiing at a newly opened resort in Samjiyon, Ryanggang Province. This family excursion occurred just days before US President Donald Trump indicated a willingness to resume diplomatic engagements with the North Korean leadership. The timing of the visit has sparked significant speculation regarding whether this personal activity serves as a prelude to high-level diplomatic negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang.

Kim Jong Un Family Outing Details

Official photographs released by the Korean Central News Agency show Kim Jong Un seated on a leather chair at the ski resort. He appeared in the images wearing sunglasses and holding a cigarette, with his wife Ri Sol Ju standing directly behind him. The footage captured the leader grinning broadly as he watched his daughter navigate the slopes. Ju Ae, who South Korean intelligence sources indicate is being groomed to succeed her father, was seen skiing downhill in a white outfit. Notably, the images reveal that she was not wearing a helmet during the activity, drawing attention to the informal nature of the event.

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Trump Hints at Renewed Negotiations

Donald Trump provided these remarks to reporters on Monday before departing for China. He stated that he may meet with Kim Jong Un, describing the potential encounter as a positive development. The former US President, who held three summits with the North Korean leader during his first term, expressed continued interest in a fourth meeting during his current tenure. He added that the decision for Kim to travel would ultimately depend on the willingness of Chinese President Xi Jinping to facilitate such a visit. These comments have raised the possibility of a renewed dialogue between the two heads of state in the near future.

Samjiyon Location and Construction Inspection

The tourist zone visited by Kim Jong Un is located near the northern border with China and is close to Mount Paektu. This mountain is considered the sacred birthplace of Kim Jong Un's father, Kim Jong Il, by North Korean state ideology. Kim Jong Un inspected the construction of a tourist district that includes ski centers and hotels in Samjiyon. He expressed great satisfaction with the project, stating that all structures were impeccably built in a delicate manner. The official state media reported that he felt admiration for the spectacular scenery, which he compared to a town in a forest.

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Strategic Distance from APEC Summit

Despite the proximity to the China border, the location of the ski resort is significantly distant from the venue of the upcoming APEC summit. The annual gathering of leaders from 21 Pacific Rim economies is being hosted in Shenzhen, a southern Chinese city. The straight-line distance between Samjiyon and Shenzhen exceeds 2,500 kilometers or 1,553 miles. This geographic separation suggests that the visit was not intended to facilitate a sideline meeting at the conference. The summit itself focuses on regional topics including trade, economic growth, and cooperation among Pacific Rim nations.

Expert Analysis on Diplomatic Intent

Analysts argue that the visit does not signal an imminent agreement or preparation for talks with the United States. Hong Min, a senior researcher at the Korea Institute for National Unification, noted that the Korean Central News Agency report contained no message aimed at the United States. He emphasized that there are no visible signs of preparations for a meeting to take place that week. According to his assessment, Kim Jong Un's trip to the resort is difficult to interpret as a precursor to any North Korea-US meeting during this specific period.